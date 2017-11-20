Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer all confronted their exes during part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday, November 20. Check out the five biggest moments!

Briana Confronts Her Relationship with Javi

Briana didn’t hold back when she confronted her ex Devon Austin, but also spilled some tea about her relationship with Javi Marroquin.

“Javi and I and my family have a closer connection than Kail and I,” Briana said. She added that the other Teen Mom 2 stars are “salty” about her relationship with Javi, even though the two are just friends and have not hooked up.

“The other girls don’t want to be my friend,” Briana admitted. Who knows if she’s telling the truth, but one thing is for sure — the other moms are not a fan of the way Briana is treating Kailyn.

Javi May Still Be In Love with Kailyn

Javi admitted he was unable to move on in further relationships because of the way things ended with Kailyn. He also added that he’s uncomfortable with her friendships with other men.

“There’s a lot of things that have to change,” Javi said. The two added that they don’t trust each other, which holds them back from having other successful relationships. “I will never be able to move on in a different relationship if that line is never crossed,” Javi said. They both tried to deny that they were attracted to one another, but their body language argued otherwise.

Jo’s Still Jealous When Kailyn’s with Other Men

Jo Rivera came on the show to smooth things out between Kailyn and Javi, but ended up admitting some feelings of his own. He told Javi he can always ask for his advice, because Jo is apparently “completely unbiased.”

“I’ve been there. I know how it is,” Jo said. However, fans questioned his feelings about Kailyn once he started revisiting their relationship. “I don’t like seeing her with other men,” Jo admitted. It looks like Kailyn is once again stuck in a love triangle, and it’s unclear how she will come out of it.

Leah and Jeremy Are Heating Up

Although Jeremy Calvert couldn’t appear at the reunion in real life, it was obvious there was chemistry between he and Leah. He told the audience he was single and Leah was definitely aware of that.

Will they, or won't they? @TM2LeahDawn and Jeremy respond to those rumors about them getting back together… #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/XfaKgPwm2u — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) November 21, 2017

“Me and Leah have a very healthy relationship,” Jeremy said. When host Dr. Drew brought up their relationship, Jeremy said it was “f–king awkward.” The exes seemed like they wanted to divert from the topic as soon as possible, but there was definite chemistry between them.

Chelsea and Maci Discuss Their Addiction Struggles

Chelsea Houska and Maci Bookout got a chance to bond over their similar experiences with loved ones and addiction. Both of the women have had significant others dealing with addiction, so they talked about the legitimacies of the disease and how they dealt with it.

“It’s scary,” Chelsea said about the possibility that her daughter will see footage involving her father’s addiction in the future. The two went on to discuss the importance of publicizing the true problem of addiction so other people would not feel “isolated.” Although a sad topic, it was refreshing to see the two young moms bringing awareness to such a serious problem.

Tell Us: What did you think of the finale?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!