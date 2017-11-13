A painful reunion! The cast of Teen Mom 2 got real about this season during part one of the reunion special on Monday, November 13. David Eason made Jenelle Evans leave the set halfway through because he was mad about Dr. Drew‘s questions regarding their relationship. Also, Kailyn Lowry gave the lowdown about being cheated on during her pregnancy. Here are the five most shocking revelations from the episode.

Kailyn Was Cheated on While She Was Pregnant

Kailyn admitted her most recent pregnancy was horrible because her baby daddy Chris Lopez cheated on her the entire time.

“The pregnancy was really hard,” Kailyn said.

She added that her experience with Chris was something she wouldn’t wish on her “worst enemy” and that they haven’t been communicating at all. He hasn’t even seen their baby in more than a month. It’s a good thing she is extremely independent and doesn’t need a man.

Leah Talks About Her Suicidal Past

Leah Messer got real about the struggles she faced when she was splitting up with Jeremy Calvert.

“I didn’t have any support,” she said. “I was alone.”

She even said she was suicidal at the time, and her kids were the “light at the end of the tunnel” to pull her out of her depressed state. She also bashed rumors that she and Jeremy have been trying to rekindle their relationship, and insisted that she’s enjoying being alone with her children right now.

Chelsea Feels Guilty About Adam’s Drug Abuse

Chelsea Houska dished about her ex Adam Lind‘s drug abuse problem and the effect it has on their daughter. She hasn’t told Aubree exactly what’s going on because she doesn’t know how.

“It’s hard because you don’t want to sugarcoat it but you don’t want to lie to them,” Chelsea said.

She added that she feels guilty that she gave her daughter a drug-addicted father.

“In a perfect world, he would get better and be a good dad and I could trust him,” she said.

David Forces Jenelle to Leave the Set

Jenelle’s appearance was filled with emotion. At first, the questions were about her relationship with her mom and her wedding, but once they turned to her relationship with David, things got out of hand.

“Everyone tries bashing him,” Jenelle said about David.

Dr. Drew pointed out that Jenelle is always attracted to aggressive men, which made David mad.

“He’s trying to make her upset and it’s pissing me off,” he said. “I’m leaving.” They immediately left the set, and it’s unclear if they will reappear on the show for part two of the reunion.

Nathan’s Mom Is Filing for Custody of Kaiser

Nathan Griffith came on to fill up Jenelle’s airtime. He completely bashed David for disciplining Kaiser.

“I just think it’s a very controlling relationship,” he said.

His mom then came out, which was completely unplanned, to discuss her concerns.

“I’m terribly frightened for Kaiser,” she said. “I see red flags.”

She mentioned a time that Kaiser told her David punched him and added that she has reason to believe there is drug abuse going on in Jenelle’s home. She said that is the reason she’s filing for temporary custody of her grandchild.

“All I want is someone to protect my grandchild,” she said.

Tell Us: What did you think of the first part of the reunion?

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs on MTV Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

