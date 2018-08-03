The fight between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is boiling over. In new footage, the Teen Mom 2 stars squabble in a profanity-laden argument at the reality show’s reunion taping in May.

In MTV’s sneak peek of the Monday, August 6, episode, 26-year-old Kail calls out 24-year-old Briana’s claims that Kail’s ex Chris Lopez abused the mom of three in front of her kids.

“Why don’t you tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting what you commented on Instagram?” Kail demands of Briana, referencing an Instagram comment Briana made claiming that Kailyn was the victim of domestic abuse, as the camera stayed focused on the closed door the women sat behind on the set of the reunion. “This isn’t about Javi anymore, this isn’t about the show. I want to know why you felt you were comfortable enough to say some s—t about my kids and about Chris. You don’t want me talking about your kids, you don’t want me talking about your mom.”

“But you do it anyways!” Briana responds. “Relax!”

Then Briana, who dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, starts yelling: “I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m going to say what I want to say, and that’s that. If you don’t f—king like it, then that’s it. Why are you acting like that? What the f—k is your problem? You’re not going to do s—t! You’re not going to do s—t! You’re not going to do s—t! You’re not going to do s—t! Bitch, bitch, stay the f—k away!”

A trailer for next week’s episode also shows the two reality stars nearly coming to blows while filming on stage. “You want to come f—k me up? F—k me up to my face,” Kail screams in the clip.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Briana was “very, very emotional and went straight at Kail” when she came out on set. “Staff immediately jumped in to break it up, and Kail kept saying, ‘Bring it on.’ She wasn’t helping the situation,” the source said, nothing that Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus, also tried to fight Kail on stage.

After the altercation, Kail tweeted, “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeeelax.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

