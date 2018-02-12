It’s a happy time for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on the Monday, February 12, episode of Teen Mom OG! The parents of 3-year-old Nova finally get to share the news with their parents that they’re expecting again. Cate’s mom immediately starts crying in excitement, while Tyler’s dad Butch, is overjoyed as well. Catelynn and Tyler both admit if it’s not a boy, they’ll keep trying until they have one!

Butch also makes a life decision and finally agrees it’s time to go to rehab. Tyler is paying a whopping $48,000 for the 90-day treatment, but he and Catelynn agree it’s worth it. Butch has major anxiety before his flight and is worried about leaving his daughter and her kids alone.

Maci and Ryan Can’t Handle Halloween

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards have always taken their son Bentley trick-or-treating together, but it’s not easy with a blended family. Maci coordinates the outing with Ryan’s parents since she didn’t want to text Ryan. However, Mackenzie Standifier also had to coordinate with her son Hudson’s father.

When Maci pushes back Bentley’s trick-or-treating time without telling Ryan, he only gets to see his son for a few minutes before having to leave with Hudson. Ultimately, the lack of communication wasn’t working for anyone. Ryan and Mackenzie are upset Hudson didn’t get to be with his brother and think Maci did it on purpose. Maci claims she didn’t know they had to leave.

Farrah Flips on Debra … Again

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans reaches out to Farrah Abraham to say that her ex, Courtland Rogers, was invited to Debra Danielsen’s wedding, warning Farrah that he’s a criminal. When Farrah asks her mom about it and tells her it’s unsafe, her mother says that she has security at the wedding and its a “safe zone.” They end up getting in a screaming match over FaceTime.

Amber Preps for Pregnancy

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon goes on a haunted hayride with Amber’s ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, as well as their kids. Gary hopes to get to know Andrew more, but can’t really get him to open up. Afterward, Gary tells his wife that he still feels like Amber’s pregnancy happened so quickly that the father could be Matt. However, Kristina says there’s no way.

Amber also finds out she’s 13 weeks pregnant. Andrew wants her to have a natural birth, which she has no interest in doing. She also wants to find out the gender ASAP and he wants to keep the “mystery” a little longer. He attempts to have a conversation about it, but she has no interest in arguing about it, since her mind is made up.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

