Catelynn and Tyler Debate Having Another Kid

For Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, it’s all about a new house and possibly a new baby! She jokes that she should get pregnant before the move so she doesn’t have to do any lifting and he actually agrees; he wants a baby soon and hopes it’s a surprise.

However, she admits she’s still really afraid. She’s ready to get her birth control taken out but is scared that because she had such bad postpartum depression after having baby Nova, she’ll get it again.

Farrah Goes House Hunting

Farrah Abraham spends the weekend in Los Angeles looking for a house so that she and Sophia can get settled before the school year begins. She admits to her realtor, Megan, that she recently changed her will after her mother started dating David, since she didn’t trust him. Now, if something were to happen to her, her mother would not get Sophia.

Ryan Comes Home … and No One Tells Maci

After only 21 days in rehab, Ryan leaves rehab. During his ride home, he tells his wife Mackenzie Standifer that he was lying to her “99 percent” of the time about where he was going when he was using. Now, he just wants to see his son, Bentley.

However, Mackenzie never told Maci Bookout that Ryan was out so she was shocked when Ryan texted her demanding to see Bentley. Maci didn’t answer his calls or texts and he was so angry he told Mackenzie he was going to “hurt somebody” if he didn’t get to see his son.

Amber and Matt Officially End Engagement

Amber Portwood tells Matt Baier that she’s done and ends the engagement. He goes out of town to give her space so she gets to spend the day boating and relaxing with her daughter, Leah, as well as her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. She later tells her family that within the last three years, $120,000 of her money went missing — and Matt’s been sending his daughter money that was hers. She was still hopeful that with therapy, he could change. Her family however, wasn’t so sure.

