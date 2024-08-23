Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Reunites With Daughter Leah After 7 Months

Amber Portwood’s birthday wishes came true when she was able to reunite with her daughter Leah after months apart.

On the Thursday, August 22, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, cameras rolled as Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, invited Amber, 34, over for a family BBQ.

“It’s been seven months,” Gary, 37, told costars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell in reference to the last time Amber has spent quality time with her daughter. “This is the easiest way for [Leah] to see her mom. It’s less pressure for Leah because she’s not coming over to see Leah.”

Despite a rainy day, Amber and Leah’s reunion was filled with sunshine as the pair hugged and exchanged some laughs. Leah, 15, also had the opportunity to meet her mom’s boyfriend Gary Wayt. (The duo later broke up in June after his brief disappearance.)

“This was an amazing birthday,” Amber said. “I’m happy that you guys finally got to meet him. I had a lot of fun, honestly. I miss you guys so I want to start doing this more often if we can. I’d love to spend more time with you [Leah] and all of you guys. I love you guys. I love you butt head and I miss you.”

With a little bit of encouragement from Maci, 33, and Catelynn, 32, — who were also invited to the family BBQ — Amber was able to schedule another dinner date with Leah and her family for later in the week.

“I really appreciated the fact that Maci and Cate really wanted to give me such amazing advice for me to actually get my family back,” Amber said in a confessional. “When I saw my daughter, it was like butterflies. I couldn’t be any happier honestly.”

In recent seasons of Teen Mom, viewers have witnessed Amber’s strained relationship with Leah. In a July episode, Gary claimed his daughter had expressed interest in being adopted by her stepmom. A source later told Us Weekly that “would never happen on Amber’s watch.”

From Amber’s perspective, she tries reaching out to schedule quality time to no avail.

“I feel like I’m bothering them,” she told Maci and Catelynn. “I had asked her, ‘Can we have a date together? Go shopping, get something to eat, hang out’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ This was months ago. Then I asked her again and she was vague and sent me her schedule. It was clear that she was saying, ‘I’m just busy.’ They never make a date.”

Maci, however, suggested that it could just be Leah being a teenager. As a result, she pushed Amber to remain in contact and show effort.

“No matter how mad she is at you or how much she doesn’t care, she wants you around even if she’s going to be a brat when you’re around,” Maci explained. “I totally hear the feeling that you’re bothering her. Bother her!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapters airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.