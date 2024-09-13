Ashley Jones is ready to share her side of the story regarding Bar Smith’s recent arrest.

On the Thursday, September 12, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jones, 27, looked back on the moment she got into a disagreement with her estranged husband.

“When I first got into my house, I see Bar sitting on my couch. I could tell that he was pissed,” she said in a confessional interview. “Bar and I are going back and forth, just arguing. Then I hear knocking on my door.”

According to Jones, the cops had arrived after her mom, Tea, dialed 911 asking for help. Once police showed up, Jones said Smith, 27, began “grabbing my barstools and putting them in front of my door trying to barricade the doors.”

“It scared the s— out of me because trigger-finger-happy-ass cops,” she said. “I’m scared to open the door because, do they know I’m opening the door? The last thing I need is someone getting shot or getting really hurt.”

Jones recalled getting out of the house safely and telling authorities Smith was willing to cooperate.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Smith was eventually arrested on July 7 and charged with two felonies including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

During Thursday’s Teen Mom season finale, Jones’ mom said the whole ordeal left her wondering “if I was going to see [my daughter’s] face again.” It’s a moment Jones won’t soon forget.

“I lost a brother last year so that was really hard for my mom, and so just to hear her be put back in a situation of, ‘Am I going to lose another kid?’” Jones exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 10. “It’s obviously very traumatic for everyone.”

Jones said she planned to watch the episode with the hopes that it “could be a very good way for me to take my power back and just stand in my situation.”

She’s also following the advice of her lawyer and being open to therapy.

“I think therapy is very important for any person in the world,” she said. “I definitely am pro therapy and just looking into ways to dive deeper into that for sure.”

During Thursday’s Teen Mom episode, Jones expressed her belief that Smith was upset after she posted a picture via her Instagram Story that showed her getting cozy with a new man named Orlando.

“Bar did not like the post,” she said on the show. “Two seconds later, he calls me. I hang up. Then he texts me, ‘Is that your new guy? I’m going to Nevada,’ and I’m just, like, I don’t know if he’s serious.”

Two months after Smith’s arrest, Jones didn’t want to share too many additional details about Orlando. At the same time, she told Us, “All I can say is he is amazing. He’s really a blessing.”

“I’m young, I’m hot, still got perky boobs and I’m not going to let it go to waste,” she said when asked about her thoughts on dating. “I’m going to live my life. I think it’s important that we spend less time crying over s—-y situations and more time just living.”

Us has reached out to Smith’s team for comments on the Teen Mom finale episode and his arrest. He has not publicly commented on his legal troubles.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. and stream past episodes on Paramount+.