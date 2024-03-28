Cory Wharton is getting real about how past infidelity continues to play a role in his relationship with Taylor Selfridge.

“Taylor doesn’t trust me because I cheated on her five years ago and I regret it every day,” Wharton, 33, revealed on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. “I need to do the best I can do to make sure to rebuild that trust between me and Taylor because right now, it’s dragging us down like an anchor.”

The revelation came when the cast was participating in a couple’s exercise with relationship experts Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez.

When asked what was blocking their relationship progress, both Wharton and Selfridge, 29, agreed that their trust was not where it should be.

“In terms of trust, Cory just wants me to get over it because it happened so long ago,” Selfridge explained. “Yes, it happened five years ago but I’m not over it yet and I feel like it’s something we haven’t worked through yet.”

She continued, “I’m definitely still holding a grudge about it. I don’t forget. That’s the problem. I’ll always think there could be something. It’s hard when someone breaks your trust like that.”

Wharton and Selfridge have been together since meeting on Ex on the Beach in 2017. They share two daughters: Mila, 3, and Maya, 20 months. Wharton also shares daughter Ryder, 7, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

During the exercise, Floyd, 31, was surprised by her ex’s openness about his past mistakes.

“I don’t know if everybody here knew about the cheating and I think that now that the cheating has been put on the table, it just brings up all those past emotions for Taylor,” Floyd said. “Cory has to realize that cheating can be really hard to work through and I feel like he doesn’t have the proper tools to work through it right now by himself.”

In a separate chat with costar Tyler Baltierra, Wharton expressed his belief that cheating isn’t the only issue he has to work through with his longtime girlfriend.

“Early in our relationship, I made a dumb mistake and I’m paying for it to this day,” he said. “But there’s more to me and her than just my issues.”

Selfridge appeared to agree when chatting exclusively with Us Weekly before Teen Mom: Family Reunion’s season premiere earlier this month. She also provided a status on their relationship after cameras wrapped.

“We both have our deep-rooted issues with different things that kind of play a part in our relationship,” she told Us on March 5. “I don’t want to give anything away, but we’re definitely still together, I will say. We definitely did not separate.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m.