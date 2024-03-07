Taylor Selfridge and boyfriend Cory Wharton’s relationship is constantly in progress, but they are “definitely still together.”

“We both have our deep-rooted issues with different things that kind of play a part in our relationship,” Taylor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 5, when asked about Cory’s comments in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion trailer.

In Teen Mom: Family Reunion, several of the MTV stars will attend a cast retreat in Cartagena, Colombia, to help strengthen their relationships. In teaser footage, Cory, 33, said that he wanted to work on some “deep-rooted issues” between himself and Taylor.

“I don’t even think he meant between the two of us. I think it’s more so just us individually,” Taylor told Us before reflecting on Cory’s comments that they would either get married or break up on the Teen Mom franchise. “I don’t want to give anything away, but we’re definitely still together, I will say. We definitely did not separate.”

Taylor and Cory have been together since 2017 and share two daughters: Mila, 3, and Maya, 20 months. Cory also shares daughter Ryder, 7, with ex Cheyenne Floyd. Family Vacation gave Cory and Taylor a chance to reconnect outside of parenting their children.

“I think we just really needed time … to ourselves and to kind of be with just each other because we’re constantly with the kids,” Taylor said, noting they “had a lot going on” in the last year regarding Maya’s heart surgeries. “We don’t ever have a break. We really just needed to focus on our relationship.”

Family Reunion also gave Taylor and Cory a chance to bond with Cheyenne, 31, and her husband, Zach Davis, who attended the getaway too.

“I would say, I never thought that we would be living in the same house together,” Cheyenne jokingly quipped to Us. “I was Taylor’s across-the-street neighbor, basically, and … I feel like we’ve all done a really good job of respecting each other’s boundaries and respecting each other’s relationships and keeping our personal opinions out of each other’s relationships. And now living in a house together, it’s way harder to do that because we can all see each other’s s–t.”

Cheyenne, who also shares 2-year-old son Ace with Zach, further stressed that she was able to lean on Taylor “a lot more than in the past” while staying in the Family Reunion house.

“Now they’re together [and] we know about each other’s relationships at home and we don’t have anything to prove to other people,” Cheyenne said. “But in the moments of when stuff does get hard or Zach and I are arguing, or Taylor and Cory are arguing, I know Taylor’s my buddy, she knows Zach from home, I know Cory from home. So it’s like we’re looking at each other, [and can say,] ‘OK, you know I have a good relationship, right?’ Tell these people we’re OK.’ So I think if anything, it just made us closer.”

Cheyenne concluded, “At the end of the day, we’re not judgmental towards them. They’re not judgmental towards us, and that’s kind of been the foundation of our coparenting and our friendship and it works really well for us.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi