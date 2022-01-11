Hitting the road! Cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 got together to film a new show called Teen Mom: Family Reunion — and there’s sure to be plenty of drama.

The eight-episode series unites Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG with Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones from Teen Mom 2 for “the mother of all vacations.” MTV has also promised “surprise guests from the past and present,” but there’s one visitor who’s already been revealed: Farrah Abraham.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 30, was fired from Teen Mom OG in October 2017 after pursuing a career in adult entertainment. Since leaving the show, she has not remained close to her former costars.

“I think a lot of the Teen Mom cast lives in the past, and I’m hoping to bring them to the 2022’s of our world,” she told TMZ last month. “I don’t live in the past. I live in the future.”

In the same interview, she claimed that there was “physical drama” in Family Reunion, though she didn’t specify who was involved. “I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news,” the Dream Twenties author added. “Don’t touch people.”

Before her exit from the franchise, Farrah famously got into a physical altercation with Amber, 31, at the Teen Mom OG reunion in 2016. The following year, she referred to her costars as the “Three Stooges” in a tweet. (Catelynn Lowell, the fourth member of the Teen Mom OG cast, couldn’t participate in Family Reunion.)

Despite their differences, Amber didn’t find it shocking that her former nemesis joined the group for the the new series. “I wasn’t surprised, honestly,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 11. “I feel everybody who was supposed to be there at that time was there.”

Maci, 30, felt a complicated mix of emotions when filming for Family Reunion began. “In the beginning, I was really nervous and almost, like, regretting the whole decision,” she told Us. “But at the same time I was eager. … By the end of it, I feel like we were all actually pretty sad to leave each other.”

The moms may have strengthened their bonds with each other, but that doesn’t mean it was all smooth sailing. “There’s gonna be drama,” Maci declared in a sneak peek released last month. Amber, meanwhile, had this to say: “I’m the beginning of this motherf–king franchise.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Teen Mom: Family Reunion.