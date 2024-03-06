Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra isn’t holding back his frustrations with wife Catelynn Lowell.

“F–k you for making me feel unworthy,” Tyler, 32, tells Catelynn, 31, in a teaser for season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion shared with Page Six on Wednesday, March 6. “If I don’t get my needs met, we’re divorced.”

Tyler and Catelynn started dating in middle school and tied the knot in 2015. They began their reality television careers with 16 and Pregnant, which chronicled the pair’s decision to put daughter Carly, now 14, up for adoption after learning they were expecting a child during their junior year of high school.

The twosome went on to welcome three more children together: daughters Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

Related: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's Sweetest Family Photos

Despite the glimpse at their struggles on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Tyler and Catelynn seem to have come to an understanding since filming the MTV series.

“Beyond BLESSED 😇 to call you mine!! No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world,” Catelynn wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo and video of herself and Tyler enjoying a romantic boat ride. “Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and baby daddy 😉 👏.”

Tyler took to the comments section to echo his wife’s sentiment.

“Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life … it is YOU! 😍🥹 I love you beyond measure,” he wrote.

Related: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's Relationship Timeline

The duo have weathered their ups and downs over the years, calling off their engagement in 2013 before getting engaged again the following year. More recently, Catelynn shut down speculation that Tyler had criticized her body type.

“If I was ever being body-shamed … in front of my kids, I would be gone,” she said during an August 2023 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “Because I don’t want my children to think that that’s OK to be treated like that. So, that’s kind of why I get angry.”

Catelynn then claimed that certain remarks Tyler has made on television, like calling her a “heifer” in one 2016 episode of Teen Mom OG, were taken out of context.

“People have to remember that s–t is edited,” she said. “They would cut out the end of the conversation and [I’d] be like, ‘What, you think I’m a heifer?’ And he’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, no, babe!’ And we’d be laughing about it. … That’s what makes me angry, that you really think I would just sit and take something like that if it was happening.”

Season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.