Catelynn Lowell is shutting down fan speculation that husband Tyler Baltierra has criticized her body type.

“If I was ever being body-shamed or called out of my name in front of my kids, I would be gone,” the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, said during a recent episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “Because I don’t want my children to think that that’s OK to be treated like that. So that’s kind of why I get angry.”

During a 2016 episode of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra, now 31, referred to his wife as a “heifer” in one scene. Lowell claimed that the remark was taken “out of context” by production.

“People have to remember that s—t is edited,” Lowell said earlier this month. “They would cut out the end of the conversation and [I’d] be like, ‘What, you think I’m a heifer?’ And he’d be like, ‘Oh my God, no, babe!’ And we’d be laughing about it.”

Related: Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers There’s no shame in loving your body. Thankfully, more Hollywood stars than ever before are preaching that message, and they won’t let body-shaming comments slide anymore. Lizzo has been vocal about trying to help people accept all body sizes. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool […]

Lowell — who is raising daughters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 24 months, with Baltierra — further noted that she’s over the speculation that she would stand by and allow her husband to body-shame her.

“That’s what makes me angry, that you really think that I would just sit and take something like that if it was happening,” she said.

Baltierra previously asserted that his body comments were made in an attempt to help out his wife’s wellness journey. “Should I just let it happen and not say anything?” he said during a May 2015 episode of Teen Mom OG after pointing out that Lowell would “never finish a plate” before getting pregnant with Nova. “If there’s ways I can support you, I’ll do it. I just need to know how to do it.”

After the episode dropped, Baltierra doubled down on his response. “My intention is to never hurt @CatelynnLowell I love her dearly & am just trying to support her through a sensitive subject #TeenMomOG,” he tweeted at the time. “It’s hard for a guy to talk to his girl about weight. It’s sensitive & I sincerely do my best to try & honor that. … Remember your [sic] watching a half-hour convo cut down to 3 minutes. Cate desired to lose. I was just trying to support.”

He continued at the time: “I SUCK at saying the right things. I can be too blunt sometimes. I’m just trying to support her by being honest. I just get too blunt sometimes! I’m not that great of a catch. As you can see I can be too harsh with my words lol but I try.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline Stronger together! From middle school sweethearts to married MTV stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are committed to making their relationship work. After more than a decade together, the couple has overcome many ups and downs, including breakups, makeups, living apart and becoming parents. After meeting in the 7th grade, the pair began dating in […]

Lowell and Baltierra have been on MTV since their episode of 16 & Pregnant documented their decision to place daughter Carly, now 14, up for adoption. The couple recently told Us Weekly about seeing the teen bond with her biological sisters.

“It just feels really, really powerful. Like, I can feel the energy when they’re all together,” Baltierra exclusively told Us on August 14. “It’s almost like time kind of slows down a little bit, and I’m just like, man, if I could just sit here forever and witness this, I’d be fine for the rest of my life. … This bond that you see, it’s far greater than just the DNA that they share. It’s very intense [and] very inspirational. I’m very proud of it. And I wish we could just have more of those times.”