The Temptation lsland love triangle may become a square.

Kendal Kirkland was already in over his head after he hooked up with Alexcys Homan, while his girlfriend, Erica Washington, was on the other island.

When he brought Nickole Ciszak into the bedroom with Alexcys, 23, things got even more intense. Now, everyone is unsure about their feelings.

Although he’s been focusing on forming a deeper connection with Alexcys, Kendal, 26, is also interested in Nickole, 22. During the Tuesday, April 13, episode, the pair spend nearly two hours talking — and Alexcys is not happy about it.

“I’m gonna be real with you right now. I f—k with you hard in a way that, like, I never really thought [I would],” Nickole tells Kendal in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “It’s really confusing. It really sucks.”

Kendal is also hesitant about who he wants. At one moment, he tells Nickole, “I don’t think you understand how amazing you really are. I’m not even trying to gas you or trying to overdo it.” In his confessional, he explains that he’s always liked “embracing challenges” and “new things” — and wonders if maybe he should have gotten to know Nickole more. “I’ve been pursing Alexcys in this house and I still don’t even know if I’m leaving the island with Alexcys, so it’s all in the air right now.”

Meanwhile, Alexcys is trying to figure out her own feelings for Kendal, wondering if he’s The One.

“Since he’s gotten back from the bonfire, who has he been with? Not me. The girl he said not to worry about,” she says in her interview, wondering if she’s just a “placeholder” until he finds someone else.

The personal assistant admits that seeing Nickole and Kendal together makes her second guess how she’s feeling.

“You spent your whole entire time with her,” she tells him. “If you are gonna be the guy that I want at the end of the day, you will be my guy, not anybody else’s. I don’t want anybody else to have any feelings.”

Temptation Island airs on USA on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.