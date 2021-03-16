‘Temptation Island’ Sneak Peek: Erica Reacts to Kendal’s Shocking Hookup

Not here for it. Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland were together for two and a half years before coming on Temptation Island — but this could be the end of the road for their relationship.

At the end of the Tuesday, March 9 episode, Erica, 24, saw during the bonfire that Kendal, 26, seemingly had sex with Alexcys Homan in the house. In the video, the pair were shown together in his bed. Despite the fact that the couple had no rules coming into the show, Erica was still hurt.

“My thing is I’m not just gonna sit there and sob and sob and be in my feelings. Of course, I can do that but that’s not going to be conducive to my growth,” she told the other girls in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 16, episode.

In her confessional, the personal assistant adds, “He was trying to make me feel this small, so that he could make a mistake this big and I’m supposed to be OK with that? I can’t imagine myself going through that same type of pain, hurt and confusion over and over and over again. I want to nip it in the bud now, because at this point, what can I about it?”

Although Erica didn’t see what happened after Kendal got in bed with Alexcys, 24, fans of the show did. “This is something I always dreamed about but never expected it would happen to me,” Alexcys said in her interview the next morning. “I really believe that he wants to leave here with someone better than who he has now. And that’s me. That makes me really happy because I really like Kendal. He’s great.”

Temptation Island airs on USA Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.