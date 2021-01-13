In the first two seasons of Temptation Island, the couples went through a lot — but some came out on top. So, what do they think of the new season 3 cast, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, January 11?

“I think our choices of leaving here together would be about 75 percent,” new cast member Kendal Kirkland says in Us‘ exclusive trailer, much to his girlfriend Erica Washington‘s surprise. The pair, who have been together for more than two years, also add that they have no rules for each other.

Season 1’s Kaci Campbell — whose boyfriend at the time, Evan Smith, chose to end their 10-year relationship during their season — likes that percentage. “I feel like [for] a guy on Temptation Island, 75 percent is pretty high,” she says. Season 1’s Shari Ligons and Javen Butler, who are now engaged, agree.

Another season 3 couple, Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, have a similar mentality.

“We don’t have any guidelines but we’re on the same page,” Kristen, 26, says in the clip. “We’ve been together for 11 years. We know each other, and we love each other.”

While the singles have not been revealed yet, the new video reveals a sneak peek of a few. One guy tells the women, “A good Italian boy who wants to show you what these hands can do, in the kitchen of course.”

A girl later tells the women, “You are gonna be seeing me at the bonfire in some clips with your men.”

After the trailer shows tears, hot tub flirting and even a massage, not all the former cast members are impressed.

“Everybody loves a good booty rub,” season 2’s Ashley Goldson says. Her former costar Ashley Howland then responds, “That’s OK with you? Rick [Fleur] rubbing someone’s ass?” After Rick laughs, Ashley G. changes her mind. “Yeah, no,” she says.

After watching more footage, everyone looks shocked. “It was a threesome,” Ashley H. yells during one scene.

Temptation Island returns on USA Tuesday, February 16, at 10 p.m. ET.