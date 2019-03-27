Kaci Campbell wasn’t only broken up with on national television. The Temptation Island star, 28, claims that after they returned to Los Angeles, Evan Smith reached out to her before “dumping” her a second time.

After the show wrapped in October, Kaci flew home while Evan stayed in Maui for a few days with Morgan Lolar — who he’s now engaged to. He then brought her to L.A. and reached out to Kaci again, she revealed on the “Watch With Us” podcast.

“He was texting me nonstop, telling me he doesn’t know what he did, begging me to see me, saying he lost his best friend and partner,” Kaci told Us. “He was really second-guessing himself and he was telling me that there’s hope for me and him to figure this out.”

Then, he took a trip to Virginia, and Kaci thought he was ending things with Morgan. “I want to say three days into the trip, he sent me a ‘thinking of you’ text with heart emojis and all this cute stuff. Then three hours later he sends me this novel text message saying, ‘Morgan’s my life, she’s the love of my life. I don’t know why I’ve been texting you,'” Kaci said. “It was literally like a light switched off. It went from, I still had feelings for him and I was still devastated to literally I feel nothing for the guy because it’s just the emotional and psychological nonsense he’s put me through the last 10 years. I wasn’t blind to it anymore.”

