Who survived Temptation Island? It wasn’t an easy road for any of the couples who joined the revival. However, four people did get their happy endings – but it may not be the four you were expecting.

The Tuesday, March 26, finale picked up where last week’s left off – Kady told John that he made her not want to have children, which broke his heart. Afterward, host Mark J. Wahlberg asked if they wanted to leave together, separate or with someone else. It wasn’t a tough choice; John told Mark he wanted to leave the island alone but wished her the best. Kady felt the same way, saying that it’s best they leave the island single. “I still respect you, I still love you,” she told him.

Next up was Evan and Kaci’s bonfire, which was the one everyone was waiting for. Kaci went first and broke down over what she had seen over the season, telling him he was “a piece of s–t.” However, she still wanted to make it work. “Even though I’ve been crying, I’ve been praying for you, I’ve been praying for us,” she said. She also told him how sorry she was about giving him any ultimatums and putting pressure on him. Evan then told Kaci he missed her like crazy … but that he had fallen for someone else.

Needless to say, she was blindsided by his reveal and begged him to try again. When it came time for the final decision, Kaci said she wanted to leave with him, but Evan wanted to leave with Morgan. So he did and Kaci left in shock, refusing to even say goodbye to the host!

Luckily, things went much better for Javen and Shari, who came into the show with trust issues. However, they both knew they wanted to be together. In fact, they were the only couple who kept smiling at each other throughout the bonfire. At the end, they wanted to leave together. He took it a step further, proposing to her – and she accepted!

The finale ended with a time jump to show where each couple were six months after the show ended. Here’s an update on where each couple is now.