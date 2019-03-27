Plot twist! Evan Smith, who came into Temptation Island with longtime girlfriend Kaci Campbell, got engaged on the Tuesday, March 26, finale. After the final bonfires, a six-month time jump revealed where each pair is today. The videos revealed that on February 25, Evan proposed to Morgan Lolar, the woman he fell in love with on the island.

In case you missed it, one of the reasons Evan and Kaci went on the show was because she wanted to get married after many years together and he wasn’t ready to propose. So, how did she feel watching him pop the question to Morgan after just a few months?

“I had network people reaching out to me before it went everywhere. … I really built relationships with a lot of the crew. They all really care about me so they like to check up on me. When they knew the pictures were going to be leaked, they wanted to make sure that I knew before they got leaked,” Kaci, 28, said on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, which will be released in full on Wednesday, March 27.

“To be honest, it was funny because I already knew I was over it, but when I found out that he proposed to Morgan and I was totally OK with it, I was like, ‘OK, yeah. I’m definitely over this guy. I feel nothing,'” she added. “He got engaged to a girl he’s known for five months and I literally am OK right now. Like, this is a sign.”

The Los Angeles native also added that she hopes, for Morgan’s sake, that they work out.

“I wish them the best. … I know exactly what she’s feeling right now. She’s feeling she’s having to attack and defend herself and she’s going to battle for Evan because deep down inside, I think she knows this is a really messed up situation and Evan is a really messed up guy. I really do hope and pray for her sake it works out, because truly nobody deserves to ever be treated the way that I was treated by that man,” she said. “I just hope that they really do get married and they really do have a happily ever after. But is that likely? I would bet a lot of money, that they’re probably not gonna live a happily ever after.”

Kaci’s full podcast interview will be available on iTunes on Wednesday, March 27.

