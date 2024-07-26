Tommy Paul is on a quest for gold in Paris, but when it comes to looking good on the court, he’s already at the top of the podium.

The tennis star, 27, is set to represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but it was his practice session on Thursday, July 25 that got people talking before the Games even begin.

Paul, the No. 13-ranked player in the world, was pictured shirtless during his session, sporting a Team USA hat and red, white and blue shorts while hitting some balls on Roland Garros’ famed red clay.

The official X account of the International Tennis Federation had some fun with smoldering images, calling him “Ken Paul,” a cheeky reference to a Ken doll.

Related: Tom Cruise, Zendaya and More Stars Step Out at Wimbledon Finals Wimbledon 2024 is proving to be just as riveting off the court thanks to the attendance of several A-listers. Soccer legend David Beckham, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel and more celebs showed their support at the annual tennis event held in London, which kicked off on Monday, July 1. For the […]

“I mean he does give a little Kenergy,” one person commented on the photos, a reference to Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken in 2023’s Barbie.

Another person kept things succinct, commenting, “God he’s so hot 🥵.”

Paul has been enjoying his time in Paris before the tennis tournament begins this weekend, posting a picture of a train ride with fellow American tennis star Taylor Fritz via Instagram Stories on Friday, July 25.

He also posted a video via Instagram Stories from his last practice before the Games begin, writing, “We ready.”

Paul posted a video montage of his intense workout routine via Instagram on Friday, July 19. Captioned “Olympic prep,” the video showed Paul lifting weights, doing pull-ups and completing a variety of other exercises.

The athlete’s followers used the comment section as a place to encourage Paul before he journeyed to Paris.

“Tommy my glorious king bring it home for america my sweet sunshine,” one person wrote. Another said, “Dig deep dog!!! U got this thing! 🔥.”

There has already been a flurry of noteworthy tennis developments before the Games even get underway.

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner announced his withdrawal from the Olympics on Wednesday, July 24, revealing he had been diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Related: Olympians Tell Us What it Means to Represent Team USA on the World’s Stage The time has finally arrived for America’s best to head to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. But before Team USA’s athletes step out to compete, they told Us what it means to them to represent their country on the world’s stage. Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long will be arriving at her sixth paralympic games when […]

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner. 22, wrote via Instagram in Italian, per Google Translate. “After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.”

In addition, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray announced he would retire after competing in this year’s Games.

“Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get [to] do it one final time!,” Murray announced via X on Tuesday, July 23.

The 2024 Summer Olympics tennis tournaments begin Saturday, July 27, with Paul facing off against Italian Luciano Darderi in his first-round match.