Teresa Giudice has apparently become the victim of yet another photoshop fail.

Giudice, 52, took to Instagram to wish The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen a happy birthday, but eagle-eyed fans were less focused on the message and more confused about the photo that came with it.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned the Saturday, July 6 post.

Accompanying the warm wishes was a photo of Guidice and Pippen posing together on the beach. The two were both rocking one-piece swimsuits and shades with their hair styled down. Although the duo looked chic, the image of the two reality stars appears as if it were copy-and-pasted onto the beach background with an odd outline surrounding their bodies.

“What in the photoshop is happening 😂,” one social media user commented.

Another quipped, “Did Hellen Keller photoshop this?” While a third questioned, “Were y’all teleported to the beach or..”

One person even speculated the RHONJ star may have purposely shared the mishap, commenting, “This is embarrassing 😂 unless you want the comments for engagement then I get where you’re headed.”

While most people in the comments seemed to notice something was off, Pippen made no inclination that she was aware of editing snafu and simply commented, “Love u so much ♥️.”

Giudice turned off the comments just two hours after making the post.

Giudice isn’t a stranger when it comes to awkward moments. She recently had one with Jeff Lewis during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special that aired Sunday, June 30.

During the special, host Andy Cohen asked Lewis if he and Giudice had squashed their “beef” backstage to which Lewis responded, “We’re good, right?”

However, Giudice wasn’t quite sure.

“Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something,” she said, before speaking to Lewis directly. “But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”

Referencing said apology, Lewis lamented that he “did mean it.” Giudice, however, took his comment differently, creating an awkward moment on the show.

It’s unclear what caused tension between the two reality stars, but Lewis isn’t the only one the mom-of-four has beef with. She also has had a longtime feud with her sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga.

The two are at odds to the point where it has affected production on their show, with Cohen confirming that season 14 — which is currently airing — will not get any reunion episodes.

“The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women,” one source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “There is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen.”