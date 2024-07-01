Teresa Giudice and Jeff Lewis appeared to hash out some tension on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Jeff, did you and Teresa squash your beef backstage?” host Andy Cohn asked during the WWHL 15th Anniversary Special on Sunday, June 30. Lewis, 54, responded, “We’re good, right?”

Giudice, 52, attempted to explain what went down before they took the stage.

“Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something,” the RHONJ star said before speaking to Lewis directly. “But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”

Lewis said he “did mean it,” referring to his apology. However, Giudice took his comment differently, creating an awkward moment on the show.

“Oh, you did mean … Oh, oh, you meant saying sorry to me?” she replied. “So tell everybody why you said sorry to me.”

Can Teresa Giudice and Jeff Lewis really squash their beef? #WWHL15 pic.twitter.com/SuwIr48tRi — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 1, 2024

Lewis looked at Cohen, 55, and appeared to mouth, “Why did you put me on the spot?” Cohen said, “Sorry,” before attempting to get the show back on the rails.

Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan added some humor to the tense moment by seemingly telling Lewis to “get on your knees.” Giudice could also be seen laughing.

“I apologize. I was wrong, and I apologized,” Lewis said. “I’m not dissing her.”

It’s unclear exactly what went down between the two reality personalities, but Lewis recently appeared on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast and weighed in on the feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“I think I’d probably let Teresa go,” Lewis told hosts Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge in May after they asked whether he’d be more inclined to fire Giudice or Gorga, 45.

“Good luck to you on social media,” Mellencamp, 43, responded. Lewis replied, “Oh, is that not good? … Oh, I don’t even know. Is that a problem? I just — it’s just my opinion.”

Giudice and Gorga’s longtime feud came to a head during production for season 14 of RHONJ — which is currently airing — as they refused to film together.

“We don’t even speak to each other,” Gorga said during her “On Display” podcast in January of Giudice. “It’s a very, very different season.”

While the constant fighting between the sisters-in-law impacted RHONJ, they’re not the only source of drama on the Bravo series. Cohen confirmed that this season of the show would not be getting the traditional reunion treatment because of the broken relationships within the cast.

“We are gonna cross next season as that comes,” the Bravo boss explained during SiriusXM’s Reality Checked last month. “Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, OK, well if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?’”