Not giving up! Terry Crews is determined to bring a White Chicks sequel to life.

The America’s Got Talent host, 50, spilled hist thoughts about a second installment of the film exclusively to Us Weekly while attending the AGT season 14 red carpet kickoff at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium earlier this week.

“I would love one!” the Deadpool 2 actor said. Crews played the über-buff basketball star Latrell Spencer, who is sweet on Marlon Wayans’ alter ego, Tiffany, in the original 2004 flick. “I’m staying in shape for White Chicks 2! I will never get out of shape — you know that, right? I will be 75 and say, ‘Here we go, I’m ready to go!’ I will never, ever get out of shape because that movie’s going to happen one day.”

Cowriter and film star Wayans (Marcus Copeland) discussed the project’s likelihood during an appearance on MTV’s TRL earlier this month.

“I don’t know, but there’s been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking,” he said at the time. “So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

In the meantime, Crews, who took over for Nick Cannon as the permanent MC on his NBC hit in February, is enjoying his day job.

“First of all, I’m the biggest host of all time, OK?” he joked to Us. “Big and colorful! … I have to say, it’s kind of like I was made for this show. … I love the energy, I love how loud they’re singing, the crowd — and it’s something I never ever got in TV and movies, but I did get it in the NFL, because you make a catch, you make a throw, and that’s the reason why you play … So when I get out there and I hear that, and I get to dance for it and there’s no concussions, no knee injuries, I feel like, ‘Oh my God, this is a dream job.’”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!