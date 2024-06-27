Season 2 of That ‘90s Show is all about celebrating the summer of ’96 — and fans can expect a lot more than the same old thing they did last week.

“There’s so much that is going to happen. I mean, just with 16 episodes, we were able to explore so much more,” Callie Haverda, who portrays series star Leia Forman, exclusively told Us Weekly at the show’s ‘90s Night premiere at Los Angeles’ Button Mash on Tuesday, June 25. “And I like to say, we took a lot more risks. And I think the writers took a lot more risks too.”

Part 1 of the 16-episode season dropped on Netflix Thursday, June 27, with the second half set to release on October 24. The series is a next generation revival of That ‘70s Show, which starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama.

The new iteration follows Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter, Leia (Haverda) as she spends the summer with her grandparents — returning stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty, respectively — and meets her own group of friends, played by Mace Coronel, Sam Morelos, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Reyn Doi.

Related: ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now? That ’70s Show managed to cultivate some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. It’s also responsible for catapulting its younger stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson into the spotlight. Created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, That ’70s Show centered on a […]

While speaking to Us, Haverda said that viewers can expect to see “all of the characters growing” in the show’s sophomore season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be the typical hijinks fans have some to love from the franchise.

“[My character is] getting into a lot of trouble … like, a lot of trouble and [trying] new things,” she explained. “Like, Leia gets a job. We go to some parties. There’s a lot of fun to be had.”

Coronel, who portrays Kutcher and Kunis’ on screen son Jay, said he’s excited to see the fan response to season 2, which he feels has “flushed” out the characters in new and complex ways thanks to a longer episode order.

“There’s more episodes to explore the dynamics and the relationships within the cast and the characters,” he explained. “So, I’m looking forward to hopefully answering some questions that were left unanswered in season 1.”

For Smith, the “fun” was in returning to such a successful franchise after 200 successful episodes with That ‘70s Show — and getting to partner up with Rupp again. The actor told Us that when Netflix called him up about jumping back into Red’s shoes, there was no hesitation in saying, “Let’s do it.”

“[Debra Jo and I have] We’ve known each other for so long and have such respect for each other,” Smith gushed of his on screen wife. “And just enjoy each other’s company.”

Warning: Spoilers below for season 2 part 1 of That ’90s Show:

Keep scrolling for the That ’90’s Show cast’s thoughts on carrying on the That ’70s Show torch, season 2’s romances and more:

On Stepping Into the OG Cast’s Shoes:

Haverda told Us it’s been “insane” taking up the mantle for Grace and Prepon, but noted that she became more “accustomed” to the responsibility during the filming of season 2.

“In season 1, it was very shocking and terrifying [to play their kid],” she explained. “I was very intimidated. And I was young as well. I was only 14 when I booked it. And now I’m almost 18. I’ve definitely grown a lot as a person and been able to kind of find the character as my own and turn Leia into her own character as well, while still taking inspiration from both Topher and Laura, and being able to combine both of them and play their child.”

Despite easing into the role, Haverda said there is still “100 percent” pressure when it comes to being part of such an iconic franchise — but she’s excited to make this new iteration her own.

“I never went into it thinking, like, I’m gonna recreate what they had. I went into it thinking, I’m going to create a new show and where I’m going to work with all of these talented actors, and these writers and the producers,” she said. “Everybody that helped create the show. We’re going to make something new with like that same ‘90s nostalgia and the same, fun jokes from ‘70s.”

Meanwhile, Coronel, who is the only child of Kelso and Jackie, told Us that working with Kutcher and Kunis was like “any other day at work,” sharing that the famous duo are “down to earth.”

“I don’t really look at them as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. I just look at them as fellow actors that have worked really hard to get in the position. They’re just like me,” he said, adding that it is, however “awesome to be a part of something that they also worked really hard to make.”

Coronel also doesn’t feel like he has to fill the couple’s shoes, as he’s “wearing my own shoes” for the show. “I will never be able to come close to what Ashton did or what anyone else did because they are that character,” he explained. “So I just have to focus on making sure Jay Kelso is one of the kind.”

On the Leia and Nate Almost Kiss Leading Nowhere

Season 1 of the show left off with Leia and Nate (Donovan) almost kissing despite being in relationships with Jay and Nikki (Morelos), respectively. While the duo admit that the charged moment between them was definitely “something,” season 2 sees them decide to keep it in the past.

Donovan admitted to Us that he did “shed a tear” about the show’s decision to move away from the idea of Leia and Nate — at least for now — but ultimately believes Leia made the right choice to stay with Jay.

“As controversial as this may be for my character, I think Nate and Leia didn’t have the time yet to develop [their relationship],” he explained. “And so I think her choice did make more sense for her. And then I love the relationship between Jay and Leia this season. I think they’re so good together. And they have such great scenes and chemistry. It’s fun to watch. We’ll see if I change my mind.”

Maxwell may be OK with Leia sticking with Jay for now, but he noted that exploring a Leia and Nate romance down the road would be interesting as the characters are “very suited for each other.”

“It’d be a really interesting relationship to explore on screen,” he confessed. “Because right now, you’ve only seen Nate in, like, this polar opposite relationship with Nikki. I mean, those scenes are always so fun to shoot, because there’s such a contrast of characters, but it’d be interesting to see that relationship for sure.”

As for Haverda, the actress feels the moment could have just been a flash in the pan for the two characters, who were having a rough time with romance.

“Leia had just been broken up [by Jay] with and Nate was in this difficult place with Nikki. We were both very emotional, and the characters find comfort in each other,” she recalled. “And I think they kind of mistook it for romantic attraction, when really, they just had a lot in common and they were caught up in the moment.”

Haverda added that season 2 gives Leia and Nate’s friendship time to “grow,” while Leia and Jay can “develop” their romance. “Ultimately, like, she doesn’t want to give up on that relationship [with Jay] and wants to explore [it] more,” she added.

On Nikki and Nate’s Current Status

Although Nikki ultimately forgives Nate for kissing Leia at the start of season 2, the pair still decide to call it quits. It’s a decision both of the actors feel like is right for their characters for the time being.

“I feel like they’re at very different points in their lives,” Maxwell told Us of Nate and Nikki’s season 2 dynamic. “But I do think they still share a lot of great times together. Obviously, they have a great relationship. And so, you never know. You never know. I think they’re both sweet for each other. There’s no animosity between them. So I think that that always lends itself well.”

Morelos, meanwhile, told Us she’s been rooting for the breakup since season 1.

“I was like, ‘Love Nate, let’s break up.’ Let’s break up just because I wanted to know who Nikki was outside of being a girlfriend,” she shared. “And that’s a selfish thing as an actor. For me, when I act, I don’t see my characters as becoming someone else and pretending to be someone else. I see them as, like, either an extension of myself or I treat it like this person is my best friend. So if I’m talking to Nikki I’m gonna [be] like, ‘Girl break up with this guy. Girl, you don’t need a man. You’re so independent. You do not need a man.’ But at the end of the day, there’s so much love there too.”

Despite wanting to see Nikki on her own, Morelos appreciates that Nate expects “nothing from her” when her parents have created such an “uptight environment” with expectations placed on her.

“He already treats her like she’s everything. She doesn’t need to be anything else but herself around him,” she said. “I love that part of their relationship. So it’s such a difficult thing to juggle of, like, you have someone who’s so refreshing and someone who sees you and doesn’t expect anything of you, but at the same time, figure out who you are by yourself too. So there’s like that push and pull.”

Season 2 sees the exes still continuing to sleep together even after their split. Morelos said that if Nikki were her best friend, she’d understand all sides, but would urge her pal to make up their mind. “Like, was this a good thing or not? Because I’m such a devil’s advocate, and I see all sides,” she teased.

On Gwen’s New Romance

Gwen gets her first boyfriend in season 2, and Aufderheide told Us that it’s her first “on screen” romance, which was a “new territory” she enjoyed exploring thanks to Niles Fitch, who plays her boyfriend, Cole.

“He’s awesome. So professional, so talented,” she gushed. “And we get along really well in real life too. So that made it so much easier. I mean, it was really fun, juicy, like, having a little romance. And I really love that story line for [Gwen].”

As for the mor intimate parts of having an faux beau, Aufderheide said that with “so many cameras” and people watching, it doesn’t even really “feel like you’re actually kissing.”

“You’re just working. The way that it looks is definitely not the way I actually kiss in real life,” she explained. (Note to Aufderheide’s parents if they’re reading this: She’s not claiming she’s “kissed anyone,” for the record.)

Aufderheide recalled a specific moment with Fitch during episode 8 where the duo could not “stop laughing” while trying to be romantic. “You know when you’re not supposed to laugh and then that makes it so much harder to not laugh? We had that 100 percent and literally, we were cracking up so hard,” she quipped. “And we kept it together in the end, but it was definitely tricky, but that was really memorable.”

Related: TV Reboots and Revivals It looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and True Blood have only […]

Reyn Doi on Being the Franchise’s 1st Openly Queer Character

Doi said it feels “good” to portray Ozzie, the first openly queer character in the franchise.

“I love to see representation on the screen and I think it’s important that people know that that was normal and, even if it wasn’t as accepted in the ‘90s, that, you know, Ozzy’s friend group did accept that,” he said, adding that he hopes viewers realized it’s OK to be complex.

“I hope that they realize that you can be blunt, you can be honest, but you can also be sweet at the same time and I think that is Ozzie’s character described at its finest,” he told Us of what he hopes people take away from his character. “He has moments where he may mess up or he may say something that might offend someone. But at the end of the day, it’s out of true love and care.”

With reporting credit by Mariel Turner