Calling all pup lovers! As if New York City in the wintertime wasn’t already magical, the opening of the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog next month could be just what you need to book a plane ticket to the East Coast — or step out of your apartment in the cold if you already live there.

The gallery dedicated to man’s best friend is set to open in the Kalikow Building at 101 Park Avenue in Midtown on Friday, February 8, just days ahead of the start of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Hint: It’s also the perfect Valentine’s Day date spot.)

The museum makes its return to NYC after it was relocated to West St. Louis County, Missouri, 32 years ago. It will boast hundreds of paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, bronzes, porcelain figurines, decorative art objects and interactive displays all honoring and representing canines through the years.

“This museum is a beautiful ode to man’s best friend and we are thrilled to bring these pieces and exhibitions to new audiences,” Alan Fausel, executive director of the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog said in a statement to USA Today.

A mission statement for the nonprofit museum reads: “The exhibition, collection, interpretation, and preservation of the art, artifacts, and literature of the dog for purposes of aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the human/canine relationship.” Its first exhibit will be called For the Love of All Things Dog.

Other adventures in the two-story building include an interactive Meet the Breeds touchscreen that attendees can use to scroll through and learn about different types of dogs.

Admission for the museum will be $15 for adults, $5 for children under 5. A special price of $10 is offered for senior citizens, students, veterans and active military. There will also be a gift shop where dog lovers can purchase a variety of items including books, stuffed toys and more.

