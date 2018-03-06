Avoid, avoid, avoid. If you’re wondering how Lauren Burnham reacted to the raw, unedited footage of Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s breakup with fiancée Becca Kufrin, you’ll have to keep wondering. A source tells Us Weekly the runner-up has yet to watch the on-air dumping — or any of the finale, for that matter.

The insider says Lauren B. has no intention of ever watching the finale. She’s also been avoiding social media, but her inbox and direct messages are full of both hate and fan mail.

The source adds that Lauren has been in Washington with her friends having a girl’s trip before traveling to Los Angeles for the live After the Final Rose taping happening on Tuesday, March 6. Lauren is expected to sit down with Arie, but the source tells Us she has no idea what producers have planned or if she will have to face Becca.

“She is so excited for everything to come out so she can start living her life again and things can go back to normal,” the source reveals. “She just wants the truth to come out already. She never could have anticipated any of this. It’s been so crazy, so she’s looking forward to finally speaking her truth.”

When part one of the finale ended on Monday, March 5, Arie had just broken up with Becca, leaving her in tears after telling her he wanted to give his relationship with Lauren another go. Us exclusively revealed in the March 12 issue that Arie and Lauren are now dating. “He begged her to take him back,” a show insider told Us. “And she did.”

Another insider told Us about Arie’s change of heart on Tuesday, March 6: “Becca was always all over Arie and he never seemed as into her, despite what the cameras made it seem like. Becca was Arie’s safe bet to pick and Lauren would have been a risk. Obviously he fell in love with Lauren but Becca was the safer choice.”

After the Final Rose airs on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

