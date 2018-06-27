Has Becca Kufrin started to fall in love? In Us Weekly’s exclusive peek of the Monday, July 2, episode of The Bachelorette, she reveals that she “could see forever” with one of the men during her trip to Virginia. But which guy is it? In the teaser, she’s spotted kissing Jason, Leo and Colton!

However, it seems that the men are not getting along. “A lot of people here are cracking under pressure,” Jason says. Becca, 28, also sits down with Chris and tells him that someone in the house “felt threatened” by him, something that clearly puts him off. Later in the video, he says he’s “ready to fight” and shows up Becca’s hotel room. Is he leaving the show?

Colton also tells two of the men to “get on a plane and get out of here,” and the teaser ends with Becca crying. “I want to find love,” she says. “I want it more than anything.”

The reality star recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about what she was looking for in her ideal man, who would need to be loyal, funny and compassionate. Plus, she wants a family!

“I want to start with one [kid] and see how that goes,” Becca told Us, noting she would like “some kids running around” in the next 10 years. “I would like two or three. I grew up with just the two of us, my sister and I, and so that’s what I’m used to, but maybe one more for good measure … Also I would love to have four dogs!”

As for the show, she told Us that the toughest part was the last few weeks. “I had formed really strong feelings, really solid relationships with a couple of amazing guys,” she said. ”And so at that point, it was just saying goodbye to these great men.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

