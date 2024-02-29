The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kelsey Anderson clapped back at trolls who commented on her teeth.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, February 27, Kelsey, 25, playfully pretended to “block” users who poked fun at her appearance. She wrote “Kelsey’s teeth are yellow” over the video.

“That’s all y’all got? #dentist #pls #help #me,” Kelsey captioned her post.

In another TikTok posted on Wednesday, February 28, Kelsey replied to a user who commented: “They are [yellow] and bucks.” While pretending to read from the comment, Kelsey joked: “Kelsey, you are the most stunning woman I have ever seen in my life.”

The comments from users came days after Kelsey received a coveted one-on-one date with Bachelor Joey Graziadei during the Monday, February 26, episode of The Bachelor. After a playful day with Joey, 28, — the pair completed the polar plunge in matching viking helmets — Kelsey received a rose sending her to hometowns.

Kelsey isn’t the only one receiving commentary from Bachelor Nation about their appearance. Some viewers have taken to social media to question whether there is an apparent discoloration of Joey’s eyes.

“The eyes thing, I actually am probably going to post a video a little bit more about that later on and I can give some more insight,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “There is something behind that and I’ll use the right space to be able to talk through.”

Kelsey is one of Joey’s final four contestants and some fans are convinced she wins the final rose after noticing that the pair had shared social media photos with similar backgrounds.

“Obviously anything that comes out like that, I can’t really speak on it. I know people are really trying to figure out what’s going on,” Joey told Us. “Yeah, I can’t speak to anything that’s sent because it’s not really something that I’m paying attention to.”

When asked about the show’s “unprecedented ending,” Joey remained tight-lipped, but he did tease an emotional finale.

“I know that they are real emotions,” he said. “I know that from what I’m told, it is something that hasn’t happened before, and I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual story line, people will understand what those tears mean and that’s the best I can say.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.