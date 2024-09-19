The Bear is on schedule to release its fourth season next summer — and the episodes are nearly finished filming.

The chairman of FX Content and FX Productions John Landgraf was asked whether The Bear would be ready for a summer 2025 release.

“It will be. We finished most of it,” he told Deadline on Sunday, September 15. “We haven’t finished all of it, but we finished most of it, and it will be ready same time next year.”

Landgraf called it “accurate” when a follow-up question stated that he didn’t know whether there would be more seasons of the hit Hulu series.

Related: What's Next for Carmy and Sydney in 'The Bear' Season 4? What We Know Fans have a lot of questions about The Bear‘s future — and season 4 will hopefully answer at least some of them. The FX series, which streams new episodes on Hulu, has explored the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returned to Chicago shortly after his […]

The update comes after season 3 of The Bear aired in June. Before the new episodes were released, reports surfaced about FX quietly renewing the show for more episodes. Multiple outlets reported seasons 3 and 4 were filmed at the same time due to the busy schedules of cast members such as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Moss-Bachrach, 47, who plays Richie, confirmed the news one month later when he discussed how the cast filmed an extended amount of episodes.

“When we went in to start season 3, we weren’t going in to make season 3 and 4,” he recalled during a July episode of the “Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso” podcast. “But it swelled and our episodes got quite big — over an hour.”

Related: Every Continuity and Editing Error Caught by Fans on Season 3 of 'The Bear' The Bear surprised fans with the amount of potential continuity errors — and editing mistakes — that made it into the final cut of season 3. The hit series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he attempted to run brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant in Chicago. The first season […]

The extra footage allowed for the cast to start season 4 production immediately, adding, “Some of these episodes we’re splitting [and we] are not making it into two seasons and now we are going to be making 15 or 16 episodes instead of 10. But we’re gonna do it all at the same time.”

Moss-Bachrach admitted that filming out of order created some challenges.

“I would come in at the beginning of the day and shoot a scene from late in season 4 and then shoot a scene from early season 4 and then shoot a scene late in season 3,” he explained. “Jeremy, Ayo and I are in a constant state of rereading through the seasons and trying to remember where your person is at.”

Related: Every Celeb Cameo in Hulu's 'The Bear': From Will Poulter to Olivia Colman Hulu’s series The Bear proved there’s no such thing as too many chefs in the kitchen after two seasons of star-studded cameos. The show, which debuted in June 2022, explores the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon […]

According to Moss-Bachrach, the process was “thrilling” but also “confusing.” He elaborated on filming the two-season arc in a separate conversation with Mr. Porter that same month.

“We shot about 18 episodes, but everything shifts. In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two,” the actor shared. “I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it. I like getting taken by a wave that’s bigger than you thought it was, tumbled around and spit out the other end.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.