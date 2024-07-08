The Bear surprised fans with the amount of potential continuity errors — and editing mistakes — that made it into the final cut of season 3.

The hit series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he attempted to run brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant in Chicago. The first season ended with Carmy closing the sandwich shop so he could open a more upscale spot called The Bear. Season 2 focused on the employees rushing to prepare The Bear while the third installment was centered on the success — and failures — that came with trying to keep the new business afloat.

Season 3 received mixed responses from critics and fans alike. Viewers proved how focused they were on the content though when several continuity mistakes were pointed out after episodes started streaming on Hulu in June 2024. Fans walked away with questions about details about character’s backstories that they felt the show walked back on and more.

Before season 3 aired, reports surfaced about FX quietly renewing The Bear for more episodes. Multiple outlets claimed the show filmed seasons 3 and 4 at the same time due to the busy schedules of cast members such as White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Matty Matheson, who plays Fak, admitted that it was hard to remember what scenes he could speak about since there is footage fans wouldn’t see yet when season 3 started streaming.

“We can’t talk about a bunch of stuff. But I kind of forget everything, which is perfect because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know,'” he joked during an interview with Variety that same month. “I haven’t even watched the season, actually. I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen episodes 1 through 4, really.”

The actor previously also discussed the leaks that took place. “It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying,” he told Us in March. “But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.”

Matheson continued: “I think maybe we can be a little more secretive. Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

Keep scrolling for examples of every continuity mistake from season 3 of The Bear that was pointed out by fans so far: