Did The Bear edit a season 3 scene wrong? That’s what some fans think.

The hit FX series released new episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, June 26, which reintroduced fan-favorite character Luca (Will Poulter). Some viewers, however, questioned whether a specific scene featured a mistake.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) found out in a text message from Luca halfway through the season that his former boss Chef Terry (Olivia Colman) was closing her legendary restaurant, Ever.

“Hey the bear watchers did anyone else notice that when carmy gets the text from luca about the place closing that the contact said will 😭😭😭 cause it’s will poulter’s character,” one fan wondered via social media.

Related: TV and Film Mistakes Spotted on Social Media While TV shows and movies have teams dedicated to making sure nothing goes wrong on the production side, things slip through the cracks from time to time. That’s where fans come in. Over the years, viewers have pointed out the entertainment industry’s mishaps including the famous Starbucks cup of 2019 that popped up in a […]

Other viewers stumbled across the same possible error while watching the show. “I realized this after i was like wait you don’t know him as will we know him as will,” read one response, while another person joked, “Genuinely forgot luca’s name and was questioning if that was his name the whole time. they gaslit me.”

Though plenty of questions arose about the scene, some social media users pointed out that the contact was clarified later.

“I THOUGHT THE SAME EXACT THING LMAOO,, but in the last ep when hes introducing syd to all his Ever restaurant friends one of them is actually named Will, i assume it was him that texted 😭,” read a post shared via X.

Another fan added that the contact was labeled WG, which meant it couldn’t have been Poulter, 31, and noted that Carmy introduced Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to someone that could have been the Will in question.

Related: 'The Bear' Season 3 Ending Explained: Did Carmy and Sydney Get Together? FX The Bear ended on a surprising note for Carmy and Sydney — but what about the other characters? Season 3, which started streaming Wednesday, June 26., on Hulu, picked up after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) finally made his way out of the freezer. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the other employees at The Bear successfully […]

The Bear, which debuted in June 2022, follows chef Carmy as he takes over The Beef restaurant in Chicago after the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Carmy ultimately decides to close the sandwich shop in favor of opening up a more upscale spot called The Bear. Season 3 focuses on the success — and failures — that came with trying to keep The Bear afloat.

When season 3 premiered, fans were treated to cameos from returning guest stars Joel McHale, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney and Gillian Jacobs. There were also some new introductions, with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) meeting his ex Tiffany’s (Jacobs) now-fiancé, Frank (Josh Hartnett). John Cena appears as Fak’s (Matty Matheson) brother Sammy .

Matheson, 42, later discussed how Cena, 47, fit in on set.

Related: Every Celeb Cameo in Hulu's 'The Bear': From Will Poulter to Olivia Colman Hulu’s series The Bear proved there’s no such thing as too many chefs in the kitchen after two seasons of star-studded cameos. The show, which debuted in June 2022, explores the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon […]

“He came in and was so professional, so dialed. It was a trip. My son, who is 8, is always doing that ‘You can’t see me’ Cena thing. He’s bigger than life,” Matheson told Variety on Thursday, June 27. “He was reading in between takes, and we were all like, ‘What’s that book on his chair?’ He was reading literally a medical doctrine on neurology. It was crazy.”

Matheson was thankful for the opportunity to share the screen with Cena and more major stars, including Curtis, 65, who plays the Berzatto matriarch.

“She’s our big mama. She hangs with us the whole time, even when she’s not on screen. Being around someone like that, a true icon, is amazing,” Matheson gushed. “Trading Places is my family’s movie. We loved that movie growing up. Never in a million years — and now we’re friends! We’re texting! She really is an incredible person.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.