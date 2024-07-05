Troubles with continuity still plague season 3 of The Bear.

The new season premiered on Hulu last month and viewers have since spotted several potential editing errors. The latest involves a scene where Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is talking on the phone and seems to shift his feelings on his failed marriage several times in one conversation.

“Love a continuity mess up. In #TheBear S3E5, when Richie is talking on the phone about Chef Terry closing her restaurant, one scene he has a wedding ring on, and after cutaway and back … no wedding ring,” wrote one fan via X, while another added, “The lack of continuity on The Bear 3×05. No ring, ring, no ring again.”

The scene during the fifth episode showed Richie speaking with Jessica (Sarah Ramos) about the restaurant Ever closing down. During the back-and-forth between Richie and Jessica, his wedding ring appears and disappears on his left hand.

The mishap isn’t just an editing error. Richie notably removed his wedding band earlier in the season as he came to terms with his ex-wife Tiffany’s (Gillian Jacobs) engagement to Frank (Josh Hartnett).

It’s not the first continuity error fans have pointed out this season. An episode centered around Liza Colón-Zayas‘ character, Tina, seemed to throw out the established timeline of the series.

“As much as I love the Tina episode, I also feel like it just did not make sense and ignored past seasons,” wrote a fan via X. “Carmy and Tina seemed to have known each other for years back in season 1. She told Syd she worked there since she was in diapers. Her resume says 2017.”

During the “Napkins” episode, Tina is fired from a longtime job and subsequently found an opportunity at The Beef after speaking with owner Mikey (Jon Bernthal). The events in the episode took place several years before Mikey’s brother, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), returned and took over the restaurant. Viewers couldn’t help but wonder whether the timeline was off.

“Carmy was already in Copenhagen when she met Mikey. How would Carmy have known T if he was never at The Beef or in Chicago in that time? It just makes no sense,” the post continued. “I feel like the writers literally did not pay attention to any details about characters that they already wrote.”

The Bear, which debuted in June 2022, follows chef Carmy as he takes over his brother Mikey’s restaurant The Beef following Mikey’s death. The first season ended with Carmy closing the sandwich shop so he could open a more upscale spot called The Bear. Season 2 focused on the employees rushing to prepare The Bear for opening while the third installment is centered on the success — and failures — that came with trying to keep the new business afloat.

Before season 3 aired, reports surfaced about FX quietly renewing The Bear for more episodes. Multiple outlets claimed the show filmed seasons 3 and 4 at the same time due to the busy schedules of cast members such as White, Ayo Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach.

Matty Matheson, who plays Fak, admitted that it was hard to remember what scenes he could speak about since there is footage fans wouldn’t see yet when season 3 started streaming.

“We can’t talk about a bunch of stuff. But I kind of forget everything, which is perfect because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know,'” he joked during an interview with Variety in June. “I haven’t even watched the season, actually. I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen episodes 1 through 4, really.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.