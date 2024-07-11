The continuity and editing mistakes just keep popping up when it comes to season 3 of The Bear.

Hulu released the latest installment of the hit series last month and, ever since, fans have been noticing various onscreen issues. Us Weekly caught an error during a scene when the Fak brothers (Matty Matheson and Ricky Staffieri) show Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) a list of potential critics that could be visiting the restaurant.

In the fourth episode, Carmy looks at photos of the various reviewers and two women appear to have the same name: Eliza Cameron. It could be possible that The Bear introduced several critics with the same name — or it’s an onscreen mistake that went unnoticed.

Viewers have previously pointed out other issues, such as Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) wearing then not wearing a ring in one scene. And an episode centered around Liza Colón-Zayas’ character, Tina, also made fans question the actual timeline of events on the show.

Cast members recently discussed how they struggled to keep up with details on the show because of how seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back. Before season 3 even aired, reports surfaced about FX quietly renewing The Bear for more episodes that were filmed immediately due to the busy schedules of White, 33, Moss-Bachrach, 47, and Ayo Edebiri.

Matheson, 42, was asked about filming both seasons together, which he admitted was hard when considering what moments fans haven’t seen yet.

“We can’t talk about a bunch of stuff. But I kind of forget everything, which is perfect because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know,'” he joked during an interview with Variety in June. “I haven’t even watched the season, actually. I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen episodes 1 through 4, really.”

Moss-Bachrach offered more clarity on the situation when he confirmed that 18 episodes were already filmed.

“When we went in to start season 3, we weren’t going in to make season 3 and 4,” he recalled during the Sunday, July 7, episode of the “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso” podcast. “But it swelled and our episodes got quite big — over an hour.”

The extra footage allowed for FX to start season 4 production immediately.

“Some of these episodes we’re splitting [and we] are not making it into two seasons and now we are going to be making 15 or 16 episodes instead of 10. But we’re gonna do it all at the same time,” Moss-Bachrach continued. “I would come in at the beginning of the day and shoot a scene from late in season 4 and then shoot a scene from early season 4 and then shoot a scene late in season 3. Jeremy, Ayo and I are in a constant state of rereading through the seasons and trying to remember where your person is at.”

While reflecting on the experience, Moss-Bachrach called it both “thrilling” and “confusing.” He mentioned it again during a separate interview with Mr. Porter’s The Journal published on Monday, July 8, saying, “We shot about 18 episodes, but everything shifts. In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two.”

The actor continued: “I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it. I like getting taken by a wave that’s bigger than you thought it was, tumbled around and spit out the other end.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.