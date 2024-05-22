Apple Music released their list of the 100 greatest albums in history, which, naturally, has led to plenty of spirited conversation amongst music lovers.

The ranked list, released on Tuesday, May 22, was curated by an esteemed panel of artists, songwriters, producers and other industry professionals, crossing all musical genres and generations.

“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial, said. “We have been working on this for a very long time, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world.”

Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director, acknowledged that putting together the list was “practically mission impossible.”

“But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context,” he continued. “If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we’ve done what we set out to do.”

For the biggest takeaways from Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list, keep reading:

How Did Apple Music Make Their 100 Best Albums List?

Apple Music assembled a group of artists, songwriters, producers and other music industry titans to compile “an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.”

The artists on the panel included Maren Morris, Maggie Rogers, Pharrell Williams, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus and J Balvin.

What Was No. 1 on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List?

Lauryn Hill’s 1998 classic, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, took the top spot. The debut album from the Fugees singer was described as “a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself.”

Hill celebrated the honor by telling Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

Was Beyoncé on the Apple Music 100 Best Albums List?

Yes, Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade, clocked in at No. 10. The singer’s 2013 self-titled album also made the list at No. 36.

“Beyoncé’s genre-obliterating blockbuster sixth album is furious, defiant, anguished, vulnerable, experimental, muscular, triumphant, humorous and brave — a vivid personal statement, released without warning in a time of public scrutiny and private suffering,” Apple Music said of Lemonade. “Every second of Lemonade deserves to be studied and celebrated.”

In addition, Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, came in at No. 93 with her 2016 album, A Seat at the Table.

What Else Made the Apple Music 100 Best Albums Top 10?

Michael Jackson’s Thriller came in at No. 2, followed by The Beatles’ Abbey Road at No. 3, Prince & the Revolution’s Purple Rain at No. 4 and Frank Ocean’s Blonde at No. 5.

Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life ranked No. 6, which was followed by Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city at No. 7, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black at No. 8 and Nirvana’s Nevermind at No. 9.

Did Drake Make Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List?

While his rap foe Lamar ranked higher, Drake’s 2011 album, Take Care (Deluxe Version), came in at No. 47.

How Many Taylor Swift Albums Made the Apple Music 100 Best Albums List?

Just one. 1989 (Taylor’s Version), released in 2023, ranked No. 18 and was the only one of Swift’s albums to make the list.

Where Did Adele Chart on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List?

Adele’s 2011 album, 21, which contained “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You,” came in at No. 15. None of her other three studio albums made the cut.

Is Lady Gaga on the Apple Music 100 Best Albums List?

Gaga’s 2009 album, The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition), ranked No. 89. A follow-up to her 2008 debut album, The Fame, the deluxe edition included “Bad Romance” and “Telephone,” her collaboration with Beyoncé.

Did Any of Lana Del Rey’s Albums Make the Apple Music 100 Best List?

Yes, Del Rey’s 2019 album, Norman F–king Rockwell, made the list at No. 79, sandwiched between Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP at No. 80 and Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road at No. 78.

What Other Artists Made the Apple Music 100 Best Albums List?

Other notable names on the list include Jay-Z’s The Blueprint at No. 13, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 30, Rihanna’s Anti at No. 55, SZA’s SOS at No. 72, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 76 and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour at No. 85.