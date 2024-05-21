The Recording Academy is officially counting down to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The 67th annual awards show will air live on CBS February 2, 2025, according to a press release. The Grammys are also set to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Included in the release was a breakdown of important dates related to the awards ceremony. Nominations will be announced on November 8 for music released from September 16, 2023, to August 30 of this year. The first round of voting takes place one month before nominees are confirmed, with the final votes tallied by January 3, 2025.

The announcement comes three months after the 2024 Grammy Awards, which were hosted by Trevor Noah. SZA received the most nominations with a total of nine, winning Best R&B Song for “Snooze” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Shell.” (Bridgers, 29, ultimately won the most trophies at the ceremony, taking home four awards as both a solo artist and with Boygenius.)

Miley Cyrus secured Record of the Year for “Flowers,” also taking home Best Pop Solo Performance, the first Grammy wins of her career. Billie Eilish‘s Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” won Song of the Year and Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist. Taylor Swift‘s Midnights took home Album of the Year.

Swift’s 2022 record also earned her the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy, and she surprised fans during her acceptance speech by announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on stage. The double album — which features a whopping 31 songs — is likely to score Swift even more big wins at the 2025 ceremony.

TTPD has some stiff competition from this year’s highly anticipated releases, including Beyoncé‘s groundbreaking Cowboy Carter, which dropped in March. Swift, 34, and Beyoncé, 42, have previously gone head-to-head at the awards show nine times.

In 2010, the pair were both nominated for Album of the Year for Fearless and I Am … Sasha Fierce, with Swift coming out on top. They competed against each other in three more categories that year, with Beyoncé winning Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Halo.” Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” defeated both women in the Record of the Year category.

The pop stars faced off again at the Grammy Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2023.