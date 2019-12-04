



Did Team USA take on more than they could handle? It sure seems that way in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Wednesday, December 4, finale.

Zach Nichols, Leroy Garrett, Paulie Calafiore and Kam Williams are carrying a large contraption on their shoulders; on top of the contraption are weighted bags. However, it seems the weight is too much as the bags start to fall off and eventually, they drop the contraption.

“We’re good, we still see them,” Cara Maria Sorbello, who is running ahead and guiding the group, says. Meanwhile, Team U.K. are directly in front of them. C.T. Tamburello, who is playing on Team U.K., then shares with the rest of his team that U.S. has dropped their bags.

“Good, let them suffer,” Rogan O’Connor responds. However, this is C.T.’s 16th Challenge, so he knows that a little lead doesn’t mean much this early.

“The U.S. team’s not too far behind us and there is so much final let,” he says in his interview, telling his team to pick up the pace.

Team U.K. arrives to the checkpoint first, which is multiple math problems — and each player has to solve their own. When Team U.S. arrives, the entire U.K. team is still trying to figure out their problem.

“We show up at our second checkpoint and we are right behind the Brits so if we are gonna catch up, right now is the time,” Kam says. However, it may not be that easy as Cara is quick to panic.

“Why? Math? Numbers? Why?” she asks.

Up until now, the U.S. team has dominated the competition, winning nearly every weekly competition. However, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley switched teams and headed to the U.K. and as two strong competitors, it’s clear that they’re missed on America’s alliance.

Additionally, due to Paulie and Cara’s alliance, many strong players — Wes Bergmann, Laurel Stuckey and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, for example — were sent home before the final. Instead, Team U.S. is made up of Zach, Leroy, Paulie, Kam, Cara, Ashley Mitchell and “Ninja” Natalie Duran.

Team U.K. consists of Rogan, C.T., Tori, Jordan and Dee Nguyen.

The Challenge airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.