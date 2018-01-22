After Big Brother‘s Natalie Negrotti and The Challenge vet Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio landed in the Troika, their relationship just grew closer! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 23, episode, the cast enjoy a night out at the club and Natalie and Bananas sure do look like a couple!

“Natalie knows that Bananas has a crush on her, so why would Natalie not use that to her advantage and keep the strongest guy in her pocket?” Jemmye Carroll points out during her testimonial, while Natalie and Bananas dance closely. The Challenge vet later tells Nelson Thomas she’s excited to “sit back and enjoy” watching Natalie “play the s—t out of Johnny.”

However, not everyone is enjoying their bond. Kam Williams was blindsided last week when Natalie revealed she — not Bananas — voted her into the Inquisition. “I thought vets would have targets on me, not rookies,” the Are You the One? star tells Sylvia Elsrode, still very aggravated that her good friend would say her name. “I think she’ll still say my name in eliminations … then I’m going to come for her.”

Elsewhere in the club, Natalie and Bananas’ relationship isn’t the only one blossoming. Nicole Zanatta continues to flirt with Ex on the Beach’s Melissa Reeves, saying that she’s a “perfect 10” and that she’d choose her “over any girl in the house.” In her testimonial, Melissa admits she is flattered: “Nicole makes me feel beautiful, because she constantly tells me I’m beautiful, and supported as well. Everybody needs a Nicole.”

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

