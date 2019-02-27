T.J. Lavin’s not going to like this. Kyle Christie seemingly hits his breaking point during the Wednesday, February 27, episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, he gets right in Paulie Calafiore’s face, pushing his forehead against the Big Brother alum’s.

Security jumps in before either one throws a punch, but it definitely didn’t end there. “Shut up, bitch, your girlfriend’s still in love with me,” the Geordie Shore alum, 26, yells. Meanwhile, multiple people – both competitors and security alike – are holding Paulie back. Cara Maria Sorbello, who was dating Paulie, 30, during the show, also tries to stop him. When Kyle hears her talking, he snaps.

“Shut up, you f—king slut,” he yells. With that, Cara Maria, 32, then tries to get into Kyle’s face and security has to hold her back.

Kyle and Cara Maria met on The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018 and heated up in the house. Then, on the following season, he didn’t want anything to do with her, later admitting that he had real feelings for her so he knew if they hooked up, it would be something more. Naturally, she gravitated toward Paulie. This caused friction between the three of them on Final Reckoning.

However, entering War of the Worlds, Cara thought she and Kyle had a clean slate. But on day one, Paulie heard that Kyle’s plan was to come after him – and have all his allies do the same. “Basically, what he told Paulie right before this season was, ‘Once you’re out, I’m gonna have another go at Cara,’” the two-time Challenge winner told Us Weekly exclusively.

She added: “So I’m like, ‘f—k you. If you even think that you would ever have a chance in the world … No. I would never.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

