



That didn’t take long! Shortly after the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 moved into their house, Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello’s feud heated up.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, August 28, premiere, Laurel, 34, sees Cara, 33, walk into her bedroom — then quickly walk out. “That’s not happening,” Laurel says to Nany González.

“I’ve known Cara for 10 years now. I specifically backed out of that relationship because she started being shady. She started acting two different ways,” the Free Agents winner says in her confessional. “She was really into getting followers and getting fame which is not, like, one of my priorities. I don’t know who Cara Maria is. I don’t think Cara Maria knows who Cara Maria is.”

Meanwhile, the 13-time Challenger had a different perspective. “Laurel had come out to move out to Montana. At the darkest times of my life, Laurel’s been by my side,” she says. “At the same, with Laurel’s great kindness comes also this meanness.”

The women first met on Fresh Meat II in 2010 and went on to butt heads during Cuttroat after Laurel claimed Cara only got to the end because of her relationship with Abram Boise. However, they mended fences when they were forced to pair up on Rivals. They came in second place, and soon, became enemies once again.

For more, watch the exclusive sneak peek above and listen to our podcast interview with Paulie Calafiore and Cara below.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!