



Like you’ve never seen them before. The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 will debut a whole new side of Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, the couple who have gone through major ups and downs in the past two years. However, the pair are “closer than ever” when season 34 begins, Cara, 33, says on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, noting that she’s had time to reflect on everything that happened in December.

“When everything went down, I fell into my own bad thoughts,” she added, referring to their split last winter following the exposure of his relationship with Danielle Maltby. “I was listening to all the people I let into my head that had their best interest and what they had invested was best if me and Paulie were separate. … We both made our mistakes but I don’t think I was never really open and accepting in my own part in it. I just want to get that out there because, everything is falling on you for being the bad guy.”

The Big Brother alum, 30, owned up to his mistakes and drove across the country from New Jersey to Montana in February to win back Cara — and the two have not been apart since. “A lot has changed. I am now a Montana man,” he shared on the podcast.

Things are a bit different these days and some things are kept quiet. For example, Cara has deleted Twitter to avoid the hate. However, many things are still very public.

During the podcast, the reality stars touched on many hot topics, including Paulie’s nude photos, which have circulated on the web — “I’m the photographer!” Cara confirms — their feuds with Kyle Christie, Johnny Bananas and Laurel Stuckey and of course, the upcoming season of The Challenge, which pits vets from the U.S. against U.K. competitors.

“The UK [team] is Instagram muscles,” Cara said. “The USA is a team of assassins.”

As for who runs the game, that’s still up in the air.

“You will get to see a different side of me. Maybe a little strategy, maybe bringing in some masterful Big Brother play to the challenge,” Paulie noted, with Cara hinting at some major moves: “99.9 % of everything you’re gonna see this season, Paulie had a hand in.”

The duo wrap up the podcast teasing many new projects they have coming! Listen to the full episode above and subscribe for free here for more exclusive news and interviews.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

