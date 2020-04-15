Living with an ex isn’t easy — especially when there is a ton of good-looking, single people around. Rogan O’Connor noticed that right away when The Challenge: Total Madness began and he tried to start flirting with Jenn Lee while living with ex-girlfriend Dee Nguyen.

However, now that Jenn’s gone, Dee, 27, is ready to focus on herself — and do some flirting of her own. During the Wednesday, April 15, episode of The Challenge, she cozies up with Jay Starrett, with Rogan, 30, sitting at the table nearby.

“I’m a single woman,” the War of the Worlds 2 winner says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. The Survivor alum, 30, responds, “And I’m an in-trouble man!”

During her interview, the Geordie Shore alum reveals that she’s well aware of her ex’s presence — and that may be part of the reason for her new love interest.

“I like having Jay around because he’s really cute and I get along with him. I enjoy flirting with him and I enjoy making Rogan mad,” she says. “Rogan was not putting my feelings into consideration when he was flirting with Jenn, so I’m gonna give him a taste of his own medicine.”

Meanwhile, the Ex on the Beach 2 alum is a little worried about the situation.

“Dee is flirting with me super hard and I’m like, ‘This is great, Dee. Not only am I a prospect, not only is your ex Rogan,'” he says. “If I do anything, he gets to watch and who’s gonna suffer from this? Me.”

That doesn’t stop him from flirting back though.

“I just like my odds better when I’m in control of my own s–t,” he says to Dee before adding, “But with a hot woman next to me, I’m usually not in control.”

The Challenge: Total Madness airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.