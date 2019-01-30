“It’s the dawn of the new day.” At least that’s how host TJ Lavin puts it in Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer for The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Season 33 will pit veterans — including Wes Bergmann, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Cara Maria Sorbello — against reality TV stars that have never stepped into The Challenge world.

“Welcome to the game, bitch,” Challenge alum Amanda Garcia says to Big Brother season 19 winner Josh Martinez in the new trailer. Looking shocked, he responds, “You’re gonna call me a bitch?” Later, he breaks down in tears, proving that Big Brother and The Challenge are very different games. “How much can a guy take?” he asks during a competition.

The trailer also includes Cara Maria and Paulie Calafiore continuing their relationship, while living in the house with her ex Kyle Christie. (This season of The Challenge was filmed prior to the cheating scandal.)

“This is a game between me, you and Kyle. Do not get between him and I,” Paulie says to Cara in the sneak peek; moments later, Kyle gets into his face. Later in the clip, Cara Maria breaks down sobbing.

“So much of me is just revenge, revenge, revenge,” she later says.

Another highlight of the trailer includes an emotional conversation between couple Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono. After she tells him, “I don’t want to break up with you,” he responds, “Jenna we’re done … after this behavior, we’re done.”

War of the Worlds is a “next level” season, Lavin recently told Us Weekly on our “Watch With Us” podcast. “I can’t believe that we did it. Like, I looked at the final challenge — the final challenge alone made me completely sick,” he said. “There are no slouches, no layups.”

Get to know the cast on The Challenge: War of the Worlds: Basic Training launch special on MTV Wednesday, January 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on MTV Wednesday, February 6, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by an after show hosted by Justina Valentine.

