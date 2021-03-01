Drama off screen too! Devin Walker is telling his side of the story after his The Challenge: Double Agents castmate Lolo Jones spoke out about her exit.

During the Wednesday, February 24, episode, the athlete, 38, told the cast she was leaving the show to go back to training for the Olympics since she hadn’t won one daily challenge nor gotten her chance to qualify for the final. After the episode aired, however, she claimed she was “forced” to leave the show.

“She’s not confused, she’s lying,” Devin Walker, who also competed on season 36 of The Challenge, said during a Sunday, February 28, Challenge Mania Zoom conversation. “She’s lying. It didn’t happen the way she says it’s happening. … There should be no space for [the lies] because it belittles everything that so many people have built and passed on.”

The Are You the One? alum, 31, added that he wasn’t surprised to see Jones’ claims on Twitter following her elimination.

“It was incredibly calculated on her part. I knew that we weren’t gonna get the actual truth because I saw the actual truth get twisted by her several times in the actual house,” Walker shared. “She said in her send-off, ‘I’m not blaming you guys, fully.’ Fully? Like, you shouldn’t be blaming anyone else at all. It’s 100 percent you and 0 percent anybody else. To me, she has zero credibility moving forward. … Nobody blocked her [from getting her skull].”

On Thursday, February 25, the Celebrity Big Brother alum claimed that her exit wasn’t her choice.

“MTV the challenge forced me to quit, and that is facts. I’ve never quit anything in my life. Heck I’m one of the oldest Olympians bc I don’t quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave,” the Champs vs. Pros alum claimed at the time. “The good news is had I not left I would not have made the USA Bobsled Team. I would’ve missed the team cut off by 2 days! If I had not made the team I would not be a World Champion. So in the end God directs our paths. God knows how hard I fought to stay after meetings w producers.”

Jones, who won her first world championship bobsledding competition on February 7 as part of Team USA, also alleged that the daily challenge that aired during Wednesday’s episode was “staged” to look like Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley won.

“Once I realized the producers can change the rules to fit who they want to win, I was still willing to stay and fight,” she tweeted. “There are so many secrets that are not known to the viewers. hope that people remember the challenge is not a real competition it’s a tv show. They Do Not show the full picture but what is entertaining. So before u write hate messages know u are judge and jury w/o full evidence.”

The Challenge airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.