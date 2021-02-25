Each week on The Challenge: Double Agents, Lolo Jones has been shown growing more and more frustrated with the game and her partnership with Nam Vo. During the Wednesday, February 24, episode, after the pair once again failed to win a daily challenge and Jones couldn’t convince anyone to help her earn a spot in the final, she chose to exit the show.

“I’ve literally tried everything. If my own teammates wouldn’t allow me to compete, what chance would I ever have to get down in the elimination? I’m trying to train for the Olympics and represent Team USA, so I’m gonna leave,” the athlete, 38, told the cast during the episode. “I didn’t win a daily. We tried our best. I just need to look at the bigger picture.”

She then quipped, “You guys don’t want to see me in the finals anyway, come on. I hope I see all of you guys on the sidelines at the Olympics because if you guys can cheer like that in an elimination, I need you guys to cheer for me when I win a medal.”

Earlier this month, Jones did just that, winning the first world championship bobsledding competition of her career on February 7 as part of Team USA.

On Thursday, February 25, however, the Iowa native claimed that things weren’t as they appeared on the show.

“MTV the challenge forced me to quit, and that is facts. I’ve never quit anything in my life. Heck I’m one of the oldest Olympians bc I don’t quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave,” the Champs vs. Pros alum alleged. “The good news is had I not left I would not have made the USA Bobsled Team. I would’ve missed the team cut off by 2 days! If I had not made the team I would not be a World Champion. So in the end God directs our paths. God knows how hard I fought to stay after meetings w producers.”

The Big Brother alum also claimed that the daily challenge that aired on Wednesday night was “staged” and Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley didn’t really win.

“Once I realized the producers can change the rules to fit who they want to win, I was still willing to stay and fight,” Jones added. “There are so many secrets that are not known to the viewers. hope that people remember the challenge is not a real competition it’s a tv show. They Do Not show the full picture but what is entertaining. So before u write hate messages know u are judge and jury w/o full evidence.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.