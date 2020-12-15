Can she handle it? Lolo Jones is partnered with Nam Vo on The Challenge: Double Agents, but the pair may become more than just teammates.

During the Wednesday, December 16, episode, the former Olympian opens up about her attraction to the Ultimate Beastmaster competitor.

“I’m the lady, he can come pursue me,” Jones, 38, tells Wes Bergmann and Jay Starrett in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek while the group are out at a bar. During her confessional, she admits she’s drawn to him.

“I can’t read Nam. I’m trying here, like, ‘Yo, I’m feeling you,'” the Celebrity Big Brother alum explains. “I’m throwing everything at his way but he’s just stoic.”

After the group leaves the bar, Aneesa Ferreira also admits she’s attracted to Vo, 28, after he takes his shirt off in front of them. “Nam is a specimen. You don’t need a washer and dryer when you’ve got those abs,” she says in her confessional. When Jones walks in the room, she can’t help but gasp at her shirtless teammate.

“Get me out of this house,” she says in her confessional. “This is temptation! Temptation! Where is my Bible? Lord, where is my Bible?!”

Jones first opened up about her sex life in 2012 during an interview on Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, telling the host that her virginity is a “gift I want to give to my husband.”

The bobsledder explained that “this journey has been hard,” so she wanted to share.

“There’s virgins out there, I’m gonna let them know, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Jones said at the time. “Harder than training for the Olympics, harder than graduating from college, has been to stay a virgin before marriage.”

Last month, MTV posted a video of the cast explaining who they had crushes on. The former hurdler was quick to comment on the video.

“Too many hot people … Never been hornier than when I was on The Challenge,” the athlete wrote via Instagram. “I was ready to lose my virginity to the wall by week 2.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.