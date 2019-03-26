Caught in a lie! The Challenge: War of the Worlds star Stephen Bear is in hot water after his costar and love interest, Georgia Harrison, overhears him talking on the phone to his on-again, off-again girlfriend back home in an exclusive Us Weekly clip from the show’s upcoming episode.

“Before I come out here, it was on and off with my girlfriend,” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. winner, 29, explained. “On and off, on and off. And it was left up in the air before I come out here.”

The Love Island U.K. star, 25 who has been hooking up with Bear for the duration of the show, flips out after listening to his response to his significant other when she asks him if there’s anything she should be worried about.

“No. Why?” he asks the woman, assuring her, “Yeah, there’s nothing to worry about.”

The model then storms into the room to interrupt the call, calling Bear a “f—king liar,” and adding, “Sorry I’ve just disturbed you talking to the girlfriend that you’ve told everyone you don’t have.”

Georgia also vents her frustrations to the camera in a confessional. “Like, what the f—k?” she says. “The whole time we’ve been here, we’ve been together. Did he really think he could be with me out here, sit there on the phone to her and neither of us were gonna find out?”

After leaving Bear in the room alone to deal with the mess he’s made of his relationship, the Only Way Is Essex alum also rants to the rest of their castmates. “What a two-faced scumbag. I would not trust a word that man says,” she fumes. “’Cause if he can do that, he can bareface lie to everyone in this house.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, with an after show at 10 p.m. ET.

