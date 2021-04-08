Don’t come for the MTV family! Trishelle Cannatella and many other members of The Challenge world fired back at Lolo Jones on Sunday, April 4, after the athlete, 38, claimed via Twitter that no competitors found success following their time on the show.

“I saw her tweet and I was just like, ‘Oh, I don’t like it.’ I felt like she was just disrespecting our family,” the Challenge: All Stars alum, 41, explained during the Thursday, April 8, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I know that she’s done a Challenge, but there’s Challenge people now, and then there’s, like, family Challenge people — MTV’s people [from] Real World [and] Road Rules, those are my people that I’ve known forever. So, I didn’t like the way that she was kind of coming at us.”

The drama with Jones began on April 1, after Ashley Mitchell tweeted, “So entertainers make better TV than athletes…hmmm who would have guessed.”

Three days later, the Big Brother alum responded. “Tell that to Lebron he just came out with a movie, JJ watt and Tebow, griffin and the countless other athletes that have tv shows after their careers,” Jones tweeted. “How many challengers get picked up for anything after they are done? Pretty much none. After the challenge that’s it. Done.”

While Kendal Sheppard took the opportunity to reply with images of a dozen Challenge competitors who went on to be very successful, Cannatella called Jones out for quitting Double Agents and claiming the show forced her to quit — allegations she made via Twitter in February.

“LoLo. Stop blaming production for you losing. As a professional athlete you have a piss poor attitude. I was at a crawfish boil today in Baton Rouge and it took everything in me not to knock on your door to get you to say this to my face. Girl, bye,” the Louisiana native replied. “But you’re right I’m not the strongest competitor by any means. I quit one season. I tried to the best of my ability on the other 3.”

Following her Challenge: All Stars exit, Cannatella explained her tweet, telling Us, “It’s sort of like, I can talk about my family, but you can’t talk about my family.”

During the podcast, the Real World: Las Vegas alum also shared that she hopes to be back on The Challenge: All Stars one day — but doesn’t have any interest in returning to the normal Challenge.

“The people there are just not fun. They don’t seem fun. They seem kind of nasty,” she said of the MTV competition series. “I would like to do one with the All Star people, like OG kind of people. Also, I promise you, I will be in better shape. If I come back, I will be stronger and better than I am now.”

For more from the reality star, watch the exclusive video above and subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free.

The Challenge: All Stars airs on Paramount+ every Thursday.