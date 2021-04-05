Getting ready for the drama! The trailer for season 2 of The Circle is here, and no one trusts anyone. In the new promo released on Monday, April 5, the first eight cast members arrive, and one looks awfully familiar.

Too Hot to Handle alum Chloe Veitch, 22, is among the original group, which also includes Bryant, 27, Courtney, 28, Deleesa, 32, Jack, 20, Lee, 58, Savannah, 25, and Terilisha, 34.

“Is that Chloe from Too Hot to Handle?” Deleesa asks when the U.K. native’s photo pops up on her screen with her occupation listed as “influencer.” In her “About Me” section, she wrote, “Don’t judge me by my occupation. I’m a real down to Earth girls’ girl.”

Of course, players can easily pretend they have a different identity, so it’s up to the cast to decide who is actually who they claim to be — by flirting, befriending or simply lying to the rest of the cast. With $100,000 up for grabs, the stakes are higher than ever.

As those who watched season 1 know, the rules are strict: In order to remain in the game, you must become popular among The Circle‘s platform — in any way possible without actually meeting anyone face to face. Each week, a vote will take place and the cast will have to rank each of the contestants.

Chloe also teased that there’s “some romance in the air” between her and a contestant named Trevor — who is 32 and works in customer service. While he’s not part of the original cast list, one of the cast could be using that name and profile but actually be someone completely different. Or, maybe he’s a late arrival?

“People are lying,” one contestant is heard saying in the promo. “People are not even who they say they are.”

Later in the trailer, the group gets an alert that a new player is entering named Lance — and his profile is that of Lance Bass. His “About Me” section states that he has “spent the past 30 years in the entertainment industry.” While the cast is immediately suspicious and wondering if the ‘NSync singer could really be competing, Chloe doesn’t even know who or what ‘Nsync is.

After the first season, Us Weekly spoke exclusively with creator Tim Harcourt about the concept and what viewers didn’t see — including what the cast did all day while they were stuck in one room. “They worked out, read, did jigsaws, made arts and crafts and we even occasionally let them watch their favorite shows on their Netflix accounts,” the producer told Us in January 2020.

Season 1 winner Joey Sasso later added that he was stuck watching Friends, the show he likes the least. He also added that while they were allowed to venture up to the roof or to the gym, they had to plan ahead so that another cast member wasn’t wandering about the hotel.

“I wish they showed this because I think fans would love it. You have to put on these big earmuffs so you don’t hear anything,” Sasso, 26, told Us at the time. “Sometimes it’d be, like, the sleep blindfold thing? I’d be like, ‘Take my hand!'”

Season 2 will run on Netflix for four weeks, with the first four episodes dropping on Wednesday, April 14. The next four episodes will drop on Wednesday, April 21, and episodes nine through 12 will be released on Wednesday, April 28. The finale will debut on Wednesday, May 5.