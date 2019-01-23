Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, January 22, episode of The Conners.

Hope you had your tissues ready for The Conners season 1 finale. It’s been quite the roller coaster of a season, and the finale followed suit. After Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) was broken up with, she snapped. She began drinking and broke down in a restaurant – it may look familiar as it used to be The Lunch Box, which she and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) owned.

When Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan (John Goodman) showed up at the restaurant to take her home, Jackie broke down and admitted that she missed her sister, saying the happiest time in her life was when they ran the restaurant together. Luckily, she had her family to keep her company.

However, that wasn’t the only heartbreaking revelation. After finding out that Emilio (Rene Rosado) wanted to help her financially when the baby arrived, Becky (Lecy Goranson) was completely upbeat – until he called her later that night. During an ICE raid downtown, he was taken into custody and faced deportation since he wasn’t born in the U.S. He left an emotional voicemail on her phone, stating that he’d try to find a way back.

Darlene, on the other hand, was also faced with life-changing news. Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) asked her and the kids to move to Chicago to live with him – something she was actually excited about. However, the timing couldn’t have been worse. David (Johnny Galecki) made his long-awaited return, showing up to tell her he had dumped his girlfriend and wanted his family back.

When she asked if he expected her to just drop everything, he said, “Yes, I’m hoping you will.”

“It’s too late,” she responded, but didn’t expect him to have the right answer: “I love you and you said you would love me forever. … You’re gonna change your mind about this. It’s way better to do it now than two months after you move the kids to Chicago.”

The Conners has not yet been renewed for a second season on ABC.

