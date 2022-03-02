A blast from the past. NBC’s The Courtship takes the typical dating show with many competitors fighting for the heart of one person and throws in back to Regency-era England — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look.

In the sneak peek video, Rick Edwards (that’s Mr. Edwards, to you) introduces Nicole Remy, the woman who has dozens of men willing to walk around in tights, learn etiquette and even Regency-era dance moves if it means winning her heart. Challenges will be focused on chivalry and manners, a huge change of pace from the swiping of dating apps.

“We’ve taken a heroine who is kind of disillusioned with dating out in the modern world and plunged her headfirst into regency England,” Mr. Edwards says.

“We’re in a Jane Austen movie!” the University of Southern California alum exclaims as she’s driven around the castle grounds in a carriage. The former NFL cheerleader (she retired from the Seattle Seahawks squad in 2020) even compares it to “a fairy tale” — but that feeling might not last for long.

“You didn’t have to be with her last night! You’re hiding this from her family!” one suitor yells at another. There just might be some fights among the men in tights.

In another scene, the Washington native admits that she has fallen for more than one of the suitors on The Courtship. “It’s scary feeling feelings for multiple people,” she says.

Mr. Edwards praises her as “genuinely a very warm, funny, fun, kind lady.” But will the men be just as admirable?

“Imma have to make a TikTok doing this dance,” one suitor tells Remy as he learns choreography for a ballroom dance.

“Hopefully, in the end, she will find a deeper, more serious, long-lasting love through this process,” Mr. Edwards says, teasing that the show is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

He adds that he’s grown quite fond of Remy amid her search for love. “Seeing her go on this journey has been really special actually,” he says.

Can she find true love while going on promenades, taking archery lessons and letter writing? There’s only one way to find out. As Mr. Edwards says, “Let the courtship begin!”

The Courtship premieres on NBC Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

