The CW’s female take on FBoy Island is coming soon, and it has a new name.

The reality dating series, originally titled FGirl Island, was announced in March 2023 and will follow three single men on a tropical island who must determine if the 24 women on the island are there for love or the $100,000 prize. Ahead of its April 2024 premiere, the network revealed the spinoff was rebranded with the title Lovers and Liars.

The original FBoy Island, which premiered in July 2021, features three leading ladies searching for love with a group of “nice guys” and “FBoys” — but they don’t know who’s who.

Season 3 of FBoy Island, which premiered in October 2023, starred former Bachelorette Katie Thurston alongside model Hali Okeowo and social media influencer Daniella Grace. After wading through their pool of unidentified “nice guys” and “FBoys,” Thurston chose Vince Xu while Okeowo and Grace chose Mercedes Know and Christian Love, respectively. For the first time in the show’s history, all three couples ended up splitting the $100,000. (Thurston later revealed that her relationship with Xu didn’t last.)

Keep scrolling to learn more about the FBoy Island spinoff, Lovers and Liars:

When Will ‘Lovers and Liars’ Premiere?

The series premieres on The CW April 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET following a sneak peek on April 1.

Who Stars on ‘Lovers and Liars’?

Neither the three male leads nor the 24 contestants have been revealed.

Who Is Hosting ‘Lovers and Liars’?

Nikki Glaser, who has hosted the past three seasons of FBoy Island, will continue to host the spinoff show, per Deadline.

When Was ‘Lovers and Liars’ Filmed?

FBoy Island moved from HBO Max to The CW in 2023. Lovers and Liars and FBoy Island were later filmed back-to-back in Malibu in order to save money.

“We will make interesting deals … that are cost effective,” reality chief Heather Olander told Deadline in June 2023. “Part of that was by greenlighting two seasons at once, which then can be shot at once. It just made the cost per episode much more financially interesting for us and feasible for us.”